Gonzaga coach Mark Few suspended one regular season game after DUI charge

The Gonzaga Bulldogs will not have Mark Few for the team's first regular season game. Few was suspended Saturday after he was pulled over by police and received a DUI charge in September.

Few is suspended until Nov. 13. He will not attend the annual Numerica Kraziness in the Kennel event Saturday. He'll also miss the team's two exhibition games and its regular season opener against Dixie State on Nov. 9. Few's suspension ends Nov. 13, which means he will be available when Gonzaga takes on Texas.

Few released a statement Saturday confirming the suspension and apologizing for his actions.

Athletic director Chris Standiford also released a statement saying he has "full faith and confidence" in Few leading the program moving forward.

Mark Few arrested in September for DUI

Few, who has been with Gonzaga for over two decades, was pulled over in September and charged with DUI. Few was reportedly driving erratically, which caused officers to make the stop. Few reportedly "showed several signs of intoxication," but refused to submit to field sobriety tests. He allegedly blew a .120 when tested. The legal limit for alcohol is .08.

Few issued a statement after the incident apologizing for his conduct and saying he will "never allow such a lapse in judgment to occur again."