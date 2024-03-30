Gonzaga coach Mark Few says Purdue basketball is 'hunting right now' in March Madness

Gonzaga men's basketball coach Mark Few knows how dangerous Purdue is right now.

After Friday night's 80-68 loss to the Boilermakers in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, Few's Bulldogs have been beaten twice by Purdue this season. Few was asked about Purdue during media availability on Friday and had some positive things to say about Matt Painter's team.

"They're primed and focused," Few said. "They're hungry. They're hunting right now. They're not being hunted. I think that's how you get to Final Fours."

Purdue (32-4), the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region, will take on No. 2 Tennessee (27-8) in the Elite Eight at 2:20 p.m. on Sunday.

