COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Gonzaga basketball coach Mark Few has been cited for driving under the influence.

The Coeur d’Alene Press and Spokesman-Review acquired a police report through a public information request that says Few was stopped Monday evening after he was “called in as driving erratic and speeding.”

The report stated that Few exhibited “several signs of intoxication” and that he refused to complete field sobriety tests. Few provided breath samples of .119 and .120, which is above the legal limit of .08, the report stated.

There was no immediate comment from Gonzaga on Tuesday.

Few has been the head coach for the Bulldogs for 22 seasons and is 630-125 in his career. Gonzaga lost to Baylor in the national championship game last April.

Gonzaga coach Mark Few cited for DUI in Idaho originally appeared on NBCSports.com