Gonzaga Bulldogs rout USC Trojans, advance to the Final Four and 30-0

Bulldogs rout Trojans, advance to the Final Four and 30-0

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are two wins away from becoming the first team to go undefeated and win the National Championship since Indiana in 1976.

The Bulldogs routed the USC Trojans Tuesday evening, 85-66, in the Elite Eight to advance to the program's second Final Four (2017).

Drew Timme led Gonzaga with 23 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals on 10-19 from the floor. Jalen Suggs and Corey Kispert both added 18 points.

Future NBA Lottery pick Evan Mobley had 17 points and five rebounds for the Trojans, but the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year failed to record a block for the first time since February 22nd and just the second time all season.

Gonzaga shot 50% from the floor while limiting the Trojans to just 38.7% shooting. USC never led while Gonzaga's lead grew as high as 24 points.

The last time Gonzaga made the Final Four, the Zags fell to North Carolina in the National Championship. This year's team does not see the job as finished, at all.

"We're not done yet," Jalen Suggs told CBS after the game.

Gonzaga's the first team to enter the Final Four undefeated since the 2015 Kentucky Wildcats who lost in the National Semifinals to Wisconsin.

The Bulldogs will play the winner of No. 11 UCLA and No. 1 Michigan.