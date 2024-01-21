Gonzaga can build on strong second half with road game at San Diego

Jan. 20—Pregame

Gonzaga showed it can win on the road, now it's time to do it twice.

The Bulldogs (12-5, 3-1 West Coast) had one of its best halves of the season on Thursday, outscoring Pepperdine 46-21 in the second half, after being tied at halftime.

Which version of the Zags will come out today?

GU is in San Diego for their second game against the Waves (10-9, 0-4) this season. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. with the broadcast on KHQ and Root Sports. It is also available on ESPN+ outside the region.

The Zags handled the Waves 101-74 in Spokane on Jan. 6. It was a comfortable rout for GU, which got a career game from forward Ben Gregg (22 points in 25 minutes). Gregg got his first start in Thursday's win and figures to be back in the starting lineup tonight.

More on the Zags

