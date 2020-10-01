Gonzaga, Baylor officially set for December matchup in Indianapolis

One of the most anticipated matchups of the season finally has an official date.

Baylor and Gonzaga, two teams widely considered to be among the top teams in the sport this season, will square off on Dec. 5 from Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The CBS network will broadcast the game at 1 p.m. ET that day, which will officially kick off its basketball coverage for the season. The game will be played without fans in attendance.

Baylor, Gonzaga agreed to game in August

While non-conference games are usually scheduled seasons in advance, Baylor and Gonzaga agreed to the matchup in August — though didn’t reach any specific details due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NCAA approved a plan last month that will allow the men’s and women’s basketball season to start on Nov. 25, something that was in question due to the coronavirus. Conferences and teams have been working ever since to solidify their schedules, which will all likely include a significantly reduced non-conference portion if it has one at all.

Though rankings aren’t yet out for the season, both Baylor and Gonzaga are expected to be in the top 5. The Yahoo Sports’ way-too-early rankings from March had Gonzaga at No. 2 and Baylor at No. 3.

ESPN had Baylor at No. 1 and Gonzaga at No. 3 in its early rankings, and CBS had Gonzaga at No. 1 and Baylor at No. 2.

Both teams are also set to take part in the Jimmy V Classic, but will not face off against each other.

