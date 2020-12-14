Gonzaga, Baylor remain atop AP Top 25; Missouri, Clemson in

  • West Virginia coach Bob Huggins draws up a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Western Kentucky, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 in SIoux Falls, S.D. (AP Photo/Josh Jurgens)
    West Virginia coach Bob Huggins draws up a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Western Kentucky, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 in SIoux Falls, S.D. (AP Photo/Josh Jurgens)
  • Iowa center Luka Garza drives to the basket ahead of Northern Illinois forward Chinedu Okanu, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Iowa center Luka Garza drives to the basket ahead of Northern Illinois forward Chinedu Okanu, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
  • Michigan State coach Tom Izzo gives instructions during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oakland, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
    Michigan State coach Tom Izzo gives instructions during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oakland, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
  • Gonzaga coach Mark Few talks with the team during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    Gonzaga coach Mark Few talks with the team during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
  • Baylor head coach Scott Drew, left, talks with guard Jared Butler (12) as he leaves the game late in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Stephen F. Austin in Waco, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Baylor head coach Scott Drew, left, talks with guard Jared Butler (12) as he leaves the game late in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Stephen F. Austin in Waco, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
AARON BEARD (AP Basketball Writer)
·1 min read

Gonzaga and Baylor sit atop an unchanged top tier of The Associated Press men's college basketball poll, while West Virginia and Tennessee have cracked the top 10.

The top five teams remained in place in Monday's latest Top 25, with Mark Few's Bulldogs claiming 54 of 62 first-place votes to remain firmly in place at No. 1 for the fourth straight poll to start the season.

The second-ranked Bears claimed seven first-place votes. Third-ranked Iowa received the remaining one to finish ahead of No. 4 Michigan State and No. 5 Kansas. Houston, Villanova, West Virginia, Creighton and Tennessee rounded out the top 10.

Missouri cracked the poll at No. 16 after beating then-No. 6 Illinois on Saturday, securing the program's AP ranking since midway through the 2013-14 season. No. 24 Clemson and No. 25 Michigan were the week's other new additions.

Illinois and Duke had the two most notable slides. The No. 13 Illini dropped seven spots, while the No. 21 Blue Devils took the longest tumble by falling 11 spots after losing at home to Illinois.

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Iowa

4. Michigan State

5. Kansas

6. Houston

7. Villanova

8. West Virginia

9. Creighton

10. Tennessee

11. Texas

12. Wisconsin

13. Illinois

14. Texas Tech

15. Florida State

16. Missouri

17. Virginia

18. San Diego State

19. Rutgers

20. Ohio State

21. Duke

22. North Carolina

23. Louisville

24. Clemson

25. Michigan

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

Latest Stories