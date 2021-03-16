Gonzaga, Baylor dominate AP All-America teams

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Associated Press
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Gonzaga and Baylor spent almost the entire season holding down the top two spots in the Top 25.

Makes sense they’d hold down a bunch of spots on The Associated Press All-America teams.

The Bulldogs’ Corey Kispert and the Bears’ Jared Butler led the way with first-team nods Tuesday from the national panel of 63 media members that vote each week in the AP Top 25 poll. They were joined by unanimous pick Luka Garza of Iowa, a two-time selection, along with Ayo Dosunmu of Illinois and Cade Cunningham of Oklahoma State.

Kispert and Butler had plenty of company, though.

The Bulldogs also landed big man Drew Timme and freshman sensation Jalen Suggs on the second team while Joel Ayayi was an honorable mention pick. The Bears had Davion Mitchell on the third team and MaCio Teague as an honorable mention.

“Thinking about me as a freshman coming to Baylor and not knowing what I’m getting myself into, having no expectations for how well I’m going to be or how good I’m going to be – it means a lot to come full circle,” said Butler, the Big 12 player of the year and a third-team All-American last season.

It is the first time Baylor, which earned a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament, has had a first-team All-American.

“These awards are just team awards,” said Butler, who withdrew from the NBA draft to return for his junior year. “I wouldn’t be here without my teammates just playing with me and giving me confidence. It’s been nice.”

Kispert also withdrew from the draft and also led his team to a No. 1 overall seed, along with helping the Bulldogs finish a perfect regular season. He joined Dan Dickau, Adam Morrison and Kelly Olynyk as first-team All-Americans from Gonzaga.

“He’s the epitome of a college athlete. He’s a poster child for the term student-athlete, great student, great ambassador for the program, our school and college athletics in general,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “It’s all been because of the work, the time he’s put in, and his growth physically and mentally. He’s just an unbelievable guy.”

So is Garza, the brilliant big man from Iowa, who came up two votes of being a unanimous choice last season. In fact, he’s been so dominant that the school’s career scoring leader will have his No. 55 jersey retired at the end of the season.

“He’s the focal point of every defense every time we take the floor. The more tape that’s on him, the tougher that gets for him,” Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery said. “So I just have been really impressed with his relentlessness to continue to improve and to handle anything that comes his way.”

Like the Hawkeyes, the Fighting Illini had never had a first-team pick until Dosunmu came along. The two-time All-Big Ten guard led them to the conference tournament title last weekend and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tourney.

Joining those veterans – seniors Garza and Kispert, juniors Butler and Dosunmu – is Cunningham, the favorite to be chosen first overall in the NBA draft. The calm freshman forward helped engineer an upset of Baylor in the Big 12 tourney and will lead the fourth-seeded Cowboys into the NCAA Tournament.

“Oklahoma State, last year wasn’t the year that they were proud of,” Cunningham said, “but I know there’s a bunch of guys that wanted to win and were going to do everything that it took to win. So having a group of guys like that, with the coach we have and staff we have, that’s what I want to surround myself with.”

SECOND TEAM

While the first team was full of upperclassmen, the second team belonged to college basketball’s youth.

There was Suggs, the freshman who led Gonzaga to high-profile wins over Kansas and Iowa early in the season, and Timme, the sophomore who went from key reserve to crucial starter for the West Coast Conference champs.

Joining them were a trio of post players: Kofi Cockburn of Illinois, Hunter Dickinson of Michigan and Evan Mobley of USC.

“Very proud of Evan, his development,” Trojans coach Andy Enfield. “He’s really improved as a player throughout the season and we are going to need him to play at a high level starting the end of this week.”

THIRD TEAM

Baylor’s Mitchell was joined on the third team by Quentin Grimes, the high-scoring guard from Houston; Herb Jones of Alabama; Cameron Krutwig of mid-major darling Loyola Chicago; and Chris Duarte of Oregon.

Just like the first- and second-team All-Americans, their teams also will be playing in the NCAA Tournament this week.

“You never want to take winning for granted,” said Krutwig, a member of the Ramblers team that reached the Final Four in 2018. “We put a lot of hard work into it. But we were sitting there saying, `There’s so much more to go.”‘

Gonzaga, Baylor dominate AP All-America teams originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Six officials out of NCAA Tournament after one tests positive

    Six officials won't be working the NCAA Tournament because one tested positive for COVID-19 and five others were deemed close contacts after arriving in Indianapolis.

  • Several national media analysts predict Texas to reach the Final Four

    Several college basketball analysts predicted that Texas would appear in the Final Four. The Texas men’s basketball program won the Big 12 Tournament for the first time in history. The Longhorns were selected as a No. 3 seed in the East Region for the 2021 NCAA Tournament

  • Michigan State basketball finds familiarity in unusual NCAA tournament at Purdue, vs. UCLA

    It is a familiar venue at Mackey Arena and a familiar foe in UCLA, but Michigan State basketball's NCAA tournament opens with out-of-norm First Four.

  • 10 players to watch in the NCAA men's basketball tournament

    These aren't necessarily the best players in the tournament, but the players with the best chance to make some noise in the coming weeks.

  • Rozier, Hayward help Hornets rally past Kings 122-116

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Gordon Hayward saw the athletic De'Aaron Fox closing in on him out of the corner of his eye while driving for a breakaway basket, and he knew he had only one option: dunk it. ''I can still jump from time to time,'' the 30-year-old Hayward said with a smile. Terry Rozier scored 26 points, Hayward added 25 and the Hornets overcame a 15-point deficit in the second half to beat the Sacramento Kings 122-116 on Monday night after trailing almost the entire game.

  • Top Draft Prospects: Midwest Region

    The Midwest Region boasts the player projected by many to be the best draft-eligible prospect in Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham. (Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports)

  • NCAA March Madness betting: Gonzaga vs. field? 2.5 or more 1 seeds in Final Four? BetMGM releases tourney props

    If you want to bet on which seed will win the NCAA title, BetMGM has you covered.

  • ByteDance Moves Into Semiconductors, Goes On Hiring Spree: Bloomberg

    Chinese start-up ByteDance Ltd initiated a hiring drive to gain self-reliance in semiconductor production, Bloomberg reports. What Happened: ByteDance’s initiative comes amidst the Chinese government’s pledge to boost spending and drive research into cutting-edge chips and artificial intelligence (AI). This month, the National People’s Congress took measures to counter the trade crisis impacts, including the Huawei Technologies Co Ltd blacklisting and reduce dependence on Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) and NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) for chips. Out of the $143 billion in chips sold in China in 2020, only chips worth $22.7 billion were produced in China. Chinese-headquartered companies produced chips worth just $8.3 billion. The TikTok parent had posted at least a dozen semiconductor job openings, including hardware and software engineers in cities like Shanghai and Beijing. The company was exploring initiatives, including building server chips based on Arm Ltd designs. ByteDance has reportedly formed a team to explore the development of AI chips. The success of TikTok and its domestic clone, Douyin, made ByteDance the most valuable global start-up. The company was last valued at about $180 billion. It is contemplating an IPO for some of its businesses in Hong Kong, including Douyin. Why It Matters: ByteDance rival Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) recently raised $230 million for its AI chip division ahead of a potential spin-off of the business. Baidu’s AI chip unit Kunlun’s recent fundraising valued the business at $2 billion. Baidu intends to make it a standalone company to monetize its chip design abilities. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) launched an AI chip for its cloud computing products in late 2019. China’s AI unicorn SenseTime started developing homegrown AI chips after being added to a U.S. trade list in 2019. Google, Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) remain focused on silicon’s customized design as they forayed into newer fields. Gains in efficiency and security featured amongst the key advantages of crafting application-specific hardware. ByteDance’s venture could produce customized chips for data processing and make AI recommendations for its social apps. Price action: BIDU shares traded higher by 0.37% at $266.50 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaSelect Lawmakers Rebuke Microsoft Over Potential 0M US Cyber Spending Quota: ReutersSoftware Firm Sprinklr Files To Go Public: Reuters© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • NCAA Tournament bracket tips: Everything you need to dominate your 2021 March Madness pool

    From first-round upset picks for the NCAA tournament to who will win March Madness in 2021, this is your one-stop shop for bracket tips and more.

  • Is Merck (MRK) Stock A Buy or Sell?

    Although the masses and most of the financial media blame hedge funds for their exorbitant fee structure and disappointing performance, these investors have proved to have great stock picking abilities over the years (that’s why their assets under management continue to swell). We believe hedge fund sentiment should serve as a crucial tool of an […]

  • Six March Madness sleeper teams to consider when filling out your bracket

    Don't fall for the seeding trap. These six teams have momentum and could peak just at the right time to make a serious run in the NCAA Tournament.

  • 5 Cinderellas that could help or bust your March Madness bracket

    Lower-seeded teams make a splash and ruin brackets every single year. So which teams will shake things up in the NCAA men's tournament this time around?

  • NCAA Men’s March Madness 2021: Power Rankings for all 68 teams

    After a long year of uncertainty and waiting, March Madness is finally back! The 2021 men’s NCAA tournament tips off on Thursday, March 18 with a field of 68 ready to battle it out for the title in Indiana. Our team at NBC Sports Edge put together a list of March Madness power rankings for

  • NCAA Tournament predictions: Four smartest first-round upset picks of March Madness

    These four picks are the smartest you could make in the first round of your March Madness predictions.

  • Six referees removed from NCAA tournament duty due to COVID-19 protocols

    One official tested positive while five others are required to quarantine due to close contact.

  • NCAA All-America teams feature Ayo Dosunmu, Kofi Cockburn, Cameron Krutwig

    The AP announced their NCAA mens basketball All-America teams. Two players from the Illinois Fighting Illini and one Loyola Rambler were recognized.

  • College basketball top 25: Illinois, Loyola rise; could meet in NCAA dance

    Not a bad year in the Land of Lincoln.

  • Indiana stuck at home watching NCAA tourney, but solution to Hoosiers' coaching woes is coming to town

    Indiana was so bad this year that it missed a tournament held solely in its own state and ended up firing coach Archie Miller. But his replacement seems obvious if the Hoosiers bother to chase him.

  • Matthew Semelsberger takes out opponent with 1 punch for 7th-fastest KO in UFC history

    A brutal KO took only 16 seconds.

  • Estrada-Gonzalez 2, a Fight of the Year candidate, shows what boxing could and should be

    Appreciate what you are seeing because this is as rare as it is special and compelling.