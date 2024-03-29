Gonzaga basketball Sweet 16 streak: Record, history of Mark Few's Bulldogs in March Madness

When filling out brackets ahead of March Madness, it feels like there's only one thing fans can put in pen: Mark Few's Gonzaga Bulldogs in the Sweet 16.

Even this year, which was considered by many to be a "down" year for the Washington-based school (despite going 14-2 from Jan. 18 to the West Coast Conference championship), the Bulldogs looked dominant in the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament. First, they dispatched 12 seed McNeese before handling 4 seed Kansas with relative ease. And this as the West Coast Conference champion, Saint Mary's, was eliminated in the first round for its second straight tournament appearance (the last occurring in 2021).

REQUIRED READING; Purdue basketball, Zach Edey making believers out of critics in NCAA Tournament

That sets the stage for Purdue vs Gonzaga, a rematch of the teams' November meeting in the Maui Invitational. Purdue won that matchup 73-63, although it's fair to say the March version of the Bulldogs are a different beast from Few's team in November. This will be nine straight Sweet 16 appearances for Gonzaga, five of which have ended up in at least an Elite Eight run, and two of which have ended up as national runner-ups.

Purdue is hoping to ensure Few doesn't bring Gonzaga its first national championship this season, as the Boilersmakers themselves have unfinished business: Few's Bulldogs will meet a Purdue basketball team that is also looking for its first national championship in the NCAA Tournament era.

Gonzaga Sweet 16 streak under Mark Few

Gonzaga has now made nine straight Sweet 16s and is 5-3 in Sweet 16 games heading into Friday's game vs. the Boilermakers.

There's an argument to be made no one coach has meant more to a program than Few has to Gonzaga. While Dan Fitzgerald and Dan Monson sowed the seeds for the Bulldogs, it was Few who made them a perennial college basketball contender.

After Monson led the Bulldogs to the Elite Eight and was subsequently poached by Minnesota, Few took over. He led Gonzaga to a pair of Sweet 16s in his first two seasons, but Gonzaga was eliminated in the first weekend in 11 of the next 13 seasons (and didn't make it past the Sweet 16 in that span).

Here's a look at where those Gonzaga teams were eliminated, and by whom:

2015: (1) Duke 66, (2) Gonzaga 52 (Elite Eight)

2016: (10) Syracuse, 63, (11) Gonzaga 60 (Sweet 16)

2017: (1) North Carolina 71, (1) Gonzaga 65 (NCAA Tournament championship)

2018: (9) Florida State 75, (4) Gonzaga 60 (Sweet 16)

2019: (3) Texas Tech 75, (1) Gonzaga 69 (Elite Eight)

2020: N/A (COVID-19)

2021: (1) Baylor 86, (1) Gonzaga 70 (NCAA Tournament championship)

2022: (4) Arkansas 74, (1) Gonzaga 68 (Sweet 16)

2023: (4) UConn 82, (3) Gonzaga 54 (Elite Eight)

2024: vs. Purdue (Sweet 16)

Seeding is hardly an indicator of deep-tournament success when it comes to Few's Bulldogs. But there's no question his postseason resume since 2015 is astonishingly impressive, particularly coming from the West Coast Conference.

REQUIRED READING: Game time set for Purdue vs. Gonzaga in 2024 NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen

Mark Few Sweet 16 record

Few is 5-3 in the past eight seasons in the Sweet 16, and 5-7 overall. He was 0-4 before 2015, when he truly found his stride in the NCAA Tournament.

To follow, here's how the Bulldogs have fared in the Sweet 16 under Few:

2000: (6) Purdue 75, (10) Gonzaga 66 (0-1)

2001: (1) Michigan State 77, (12) Gonzaga 62 (0-2)

2006: (2) UCLA 73, (3) Gonzaga 71 (0-3)

2009: (1) North Carolina 98, (4) Gonzaga 77 (0-4)

2015: (2) Gonzaga 74, (11) UCLA 62 (1-4)

2016: (10) Syracuse, 63, (11) Gonzaga 60 (1-5)

2017: (1) Gonzaga 61, (4) West Virginia 58 (2-5)

2018: (9) Florida State 75, (4) Gonzaga 60 (2-6)

2019: (1) Gonzaga 72, (4) Florida State 58 (3-6)

2021: (1) Gonzaga 83, (5) Creighton 65 (4-6)

2022: (4) Arkansas 74, (1) Gonzaga 68 (4-7)

2023: (3) Gonzaga 79, (2) UCLA 76 (5-7)

Good news for Purdue: Gonzaga has yet to beat a 1 seed in the Sweet 16 under Few, although it hasn't played one since North Carolina in 2009.

The turnaround this year for the Zags has been impressive, but thus far Purdue has looked like a team on a mission in this tournament. It will hope to once again make talk of an upset mere noise. For as good as Gonzaga has been since mid-January, the Boilermakers also have just two losses since the Jan. 18 mark. This game could end up being a slugfest. And Matt Painter's Boilermakers tend to be very comfortable in that setting.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Gonzaga Sweet 16 streak: Mark Few record, appearances in March Madness