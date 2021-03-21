Gonzaga advances to 27-0, sets program record in rout of Norfolk State in NCAA Tournament

Gonzaga advances to 27-0, sets program record in rout of Norfolk State originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Five more wins.

That is all it will take for the Gonzaga Bulldogs (27-0) to become the first team to go undefeated and win the National Championship since Indiana in 1976.

The Bulldogs got one step closer after routing No. 16 seed Norfolk State by 43 points, winning 98-55. The 98 points is a program record for an NCAA Tournament contest and the margin of victory is the most in the event's history since Villanova beat Oklahoma by 44 points in the 2016 Final Four.

With the win, the Bulldogs advanced to the Round of 32 for the 12th consecutive tournament which trails just Kansas for the nation's longest active streak.

Corey Kispert led Gonzaga with 23 points on 8-12 from the field. The 6'7" senior also grabbed five boards.

Joel Ayayi (15 points), Anton Watson (17 points on 7-7 from the floor) and Drew Timme (10 points) all joined Kispert in double digits.

Devante Carter led the Spartans with 12 points but on 4-17 shooting. On the season, he averaged 15.0 points on 41.9% from the field. As a team, Norkfolk State shot just 30.6%.

The Spartans actually held a 9-6 lead with 16:04 left in the first half after Kashaun Hicks made a three-pointer and an 11-10 lead with 12:44 left, a few minutes later. Gonzaga then closed the half on a 33-12 run.

Gonzaga played 12 players including Clackamas freshman Ben Gregg who missed his only field goal attempt who joined the program midway through his senior year of high school.

The Bulldogs will take on Oklahoma on Monday, March 22nd with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line.