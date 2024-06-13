You’re gonna want to watch Tom Brady’s Patriots hall of fame speech

The GOAT is in the hall of fame for the team where he earned all but one of his Super Bowls, and his inception speech was something to behold.

The former Michigan football team captain and best-ever quarterback at the NFL level took the dais to give a speech about earning everything, doing the hard things when people around you are coasting, and what it takes to be a winner.

In a culture where people are looking for the easiest way forward, a college football world where nonstarters look to transfer the moment they don’t win the starting job, this is the right message at the right time.

“To be successful at anything, the truth is you don’t have to be special. You just have to be what most people aren’t – consistent, determined, and willing to work for it. No shortcuts.” An elite mindset from an elite athlete👊 pic.twitter.com/mHB0lOsXVh — On3 Elite (@On3Elite) June 13, 2024

“I urge everyone to play football for the simple reason that it is hard,” Brady said. “It’s hard when you’re young to wake up in the offseason at 6 a.m. to go train and work out knowing that all your friends are sleeping in and eating pancakes. It’s hard when you’re on your way to practice weighed down with all your gear, and it’s 90 degrees out and all the other kids are at the pool or at the beach, and your body is already completely exhausted from workouts in two days. It’s hard to throw, catch, block and tackle and hit kids when they’re way bigger and way more developed in you only to go home that night bruised and battered and strained, knowing you have to show up again the next day for the just the chance to try again. But understand this life is hard.

“No matter who you are, there are bumps and hits and bruises along the way. And my advice is to prepare yourself. Because football lessons teach us that success and achievement come from overcoming adversity, and that team accomplishment far exceeds anyone’s individual goals.

“To be successful at anything, the truth is you don’t have to be special. You just have to be what most people aren’t, consistent to determine it, willing to work for it. No shortcuts. If you look at all my teammates here tonight, it would be impossible to find better examples of men who embody that work ethic integrity, purpose, determination, and discipline that it takes to be a champion in life.”

