'Gonna be a long week.' Will Indiana State basketball get at-large berth in March Madness?

The Indiana State men's basketball team dropped a heartbreaker to Drake in the championship game of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament on Sunday.

ISU must wait a week until Selection Sunday to see if it makes the NCAA tournament.

Coming into today, Indiana State was ranked 26th in the NCAA's NET ranking. The Sycamores will drop after the loss to Drake, but the question is how far? Most of ISU's resume is reliant on its work in the MVC, which resulted in an outright regular-season conference title. But is that enough for an at-large bid?

'Find me better teams than them.' Indiana State has to wait. Its opponent says put them in.

Here is the reaction on whether or not Indiana State will make an appearance in March Madness this year.

Gonna be a long week for Indiana State. They are right on the cut line. I don't think they will end up with an at-large bid but I hope I'm wrong. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) March 10, 2024

Drake wins Missouri Valley men's basketball tournament and NCAA tournament bid over No. 1 seed Indiana State.



Indiana State has 28 wins. If Sycamores don't get NCAA bid, this would tie most wins for team not to make tournament. Has happened four times. — Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) March 10, 2024

I know Indiana State is the raging media darling but they have precisely 0 wins over opponents with NCAA Top 100 Net rating.@kenpomeroy non conference schedule ranks ... a robust 302.



(Shrug.) — rickbozich (@rickbozich) March 10, 2024

Indiana State’s NCAA tournament case is basically reliant on the committee just believing they’re a good team.



Entire résumé is built on what it did in the Valley… sweeping Bradley and going 1-2 vs Drake. Have an awful loss to Illinois State. 23 of 28 wins vs Q3/Q4/non-D1.



😬 — Kevin Sweeney (@CBB_Central) March 10, 2024

When the Drake looks like an irresistible Cinderella Sweet 16 pick on national TV but also beats Indiana State to take the MVC auto bid and damages the hopes of Robbie Avila from getting his March Moment in the NCAA Tournament. pic.twitter.com/C70PD8N6NL — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 10, 2024

What a season for the Sycamores. Let’s hope it’s not over. Do the right thing @ncaa Committee! — The Shop (@TheShopIndy) March 10, 2024

Gonna be an absolute travesty if Indiana State is left out of the NCAA Tournament — Justin Frommer (@JustinbFrommer) March 10, 2024

Drake and Indiana State are both NCAA tournament teams. — Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) March 10, 2024

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana State basketball: Sycamores will sweat on Selection Sunday