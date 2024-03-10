Advertisement

'Gonna be a long week.' Will Indiana State basketball get at-large berth in March Madness?

The Indiana State men's basketball team dropped a heartbreaker to Drake in the championship game of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament on Sunday.

ISU must wait a week until Selection Sunday to see if it makes the NCAA tournament.

Coming into today, Indiana State was ranked 26th in the NCAA's NET ranking. The Sycamores will drop after the loss to Drake, but the question is how far? Most of ISU's resume is reliant on its work in the MVC, which resulted in an outright regular-season conference title. But is that enough for an at-large bid?

'Find me better teams than them.' Indiana State has to wait. Its opponent says put them in.

Here is the reaction on whether or not Indiana State will make an appearance in March Madness this year.

