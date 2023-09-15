'We’re gonna hunt': Despite the growing target on its back, Texas remains on the attack

As they prepared for the 2023 football season, the Texas Longhorns found themselves being inspired by an actor.

No, not that one.

During various interviews this summer, the Longhorns revealed that they had adopted a “John Wick mentality.” Thanks, Keanu Reeves.

For those who haven’t seen John Wick, here is the IMDb synopsis for the 2014 hit movie: “An ex-hitman comes out of retirement to track down the gangsters who killed his dog and stole his car.” A fourth installment in the franchise was released back in March.

Texas doesn’t exactly have the same motivations as John Wick. Senior safety Jerrin Thompson confirmed as much when a reporter jokingly asked in August if any players were avenging their dog's death. The Longhorns have instead been tracking down opponents on the football field. Texas opened its season with a 27-point win over Rice and then recorded a seismic victory at Alabama, which was ranked third in the Associated Press poll at the time.

That 34-24 triumph in Tuscaloosa vaulted Texas into the AP poll’s No. 4 slot. The Longhorns hadn't been a top-five team since the beginning of the 2010 season.

That return to prominence in the polls brings up a question: Can Texas really still have that John Wick mentality?

Sure, it was easy for quarterback Quinn Ewers to say at Big 12 media days that “I think there's always a target on our back, but there's also a target on the opponent's that we're playing. We put a target on them. It's kind of like John Wick. He's being hunted but at the same time, he's hunting those guys as well.”

Texas wasn’t a top-10 team back then. The program wasn't coming off what is arguably the biggest regular season win in the last 15 years. The idea of prowling Longhorns wasn't hard to fathom.

But now the Longhorns are clearly the ones being tracked. Texas is currently a 30-point favorite for this weekend’s home game against Wyoming (2-0).

Yet ...

“Even before the Bama game, I feel like we were going to get everybody's best shot even before that, so now we're really going to get everybody's best shot,” receiver Xavier Worthy said Monday. “We’re (still) going to hunt. We’re not going to be the hunted.”

While speaking with the media on Thursday, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said earning a top-five ranking is "exactly why we want to have that (John Wick) mentality. We're the University of Texas, which I've talked at length about, and we naturally have a target on our back, week in and week out. We know we're going to get everybody's best shot.

"Now add with that you end up in the top five, now there's just more added incentive to attack us. I think that the key to the drill is we have to make sure that our opponents feel like they're being attacked by us. And I love that our players have adopted that and have bought into that mentality."

Coming off the high of beating Alabama, Texas has had to make sure that it didn't forget about that mentality this week. Ewers even got permission from Sarkisian to hold a players-only meeting Tuesday where the leadership committee preached about focusing on that task at hand.

"This is the classic week where you can have a sore back by the end of the week from everybody patting you on the back," Sarkisian said. "I do think it's important for them to understand when the ball gets kicked off Saturday night at seven o'clock, they don't spot us 21 points because we played good last week."

On Saturday night, Texas will host a Wyoming team that has beaten Texas Tech and Portland State. Sarkisian surmised that the Cowboys have taken on the personality of head coach Craig Bohl, who won three championships with FCS powerhouse North Dakota State before he took over in Laramie ahead of the 2014 season. Bohl is the longest-tenured coach in Wyoming's history.

That means that Sarkisian expects the Cowboys to be "gritty, hard-nosed and tough." He noted that Wyoming can run the football using varying personnel and shifts. Defensively, Wyoming held both Texas Tech and Portland State under 100 rushing yards.

Two weeks ago, Wyoming stunned Texas Tech in double-overtime to secure its first win over a ranked team since 2016. That victory certainly caught the attention of the Longhorns.

"Tech obviously beat us last year so they're obviously no slouch," Worthy said.

This week, Wyoming received a 25th-place vote on the AP ballot belonging to ESPN's Rece Davis. That was the only vote the Cowboys earned.

Not surprisingly, the Longhorns have caught the attention of more AP voters. Texas even earned two of the 62 first-place votes this week. In addition to climbing seven spots in the AP poll, UT also went from No. 10 to No. 6 in the coaches poll.

Due to his 349-yard, three-touchdown passing performance at Alabama, Ewers was named the Big 12's offensive player of the week, Maxwell Player of the Week Award, Davey O'Brien National Quarterback of the Week and the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week. Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (John Mackey Tight End of the Week), linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Week), receiver Adonai Mitchell (Big 12 Newcomer of the Week) and defensive back Jahdae Barron (East-West Shrine Bowl’s Texas Star of the Week) were also honored after the Alabama game.

On Monday, Hayden Conner was asked if he was worried about a post-Alabama hangover. The third-year offensive lineman said he wasn't.

"Every week, we've got to treat it the same," Conner said. "It was a great team win, but we've got to move forward. We've got plenty of more games to win."

Saturday's game

Wyoming (2-0) at No. 4 Texas (2-0), 7 p.m., Royal-Memorial Stadium, LHN, 1300, 98.1, 105.3 (Spanish)

