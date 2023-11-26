'It's gonna be a great matchup': FSU football's Mike Norvell excited for ACC Championship opportunity

Florida State football's nearly month-long wait is almost over as it gears up for the ACC Championship Game on Saturday against No. 10 Louisville in Charlotte.

The No. 5 Seminoles (12-0, 8-0 ACC) have known that they'll play for a title since Nov. 4 when they defeated Pittsburgh, 24-7, to earn a spot in the game for the first time since 2014. The Cardinals (10-2, 7-1) beat Miami two weeks ago and claimed their spot to face FSU.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell is no stranger to conference championship games, and neither is his staff. In four of his five seasons as head coach at Memphis, Norvell had the Tigers in the American Athletic Conference Championship game, eventually winning the title in his final season in 2019.

However, for nearly the entire roster, they haven't been in that situation before. Despite a lack of experience in a conference championship game, Norvell said that this team has been challenged with adversity throughout the season and has proven it is ready for this moment.

"We've seen the highs, we've seen the lows, and that's when you get to postseason championship games that's what's going to show up," Norvell said. "The best of the best. You've got to play to all the potential that you have and just stay true to who we are."

"I think that that prepares you as much as anything to go and be able to perform in the moment."

Preparing for a "versatile" Louisville team

Louisville’s Jawhar Jordan scores a touchdown against Kentucky. Nov. 25, 2023

Getting to the ACC Championship game came in no easy way for FSU and Louisville this season. This was the first year that the ACC did away with divisions, opening up the field for the top two teams in the conference to play in the game.

The Seminoles, with the perfect 8-0 conference record, had no issue getting there, but second place was up for grabs for a while.

North Carolina and Duke were battling for the No. 2 spot for a bit before a string of conference losses. Louisville continued to win, but with it coming down to Week 10 for the Cardinals, another conference loss would've put Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech and NC State back in the race.

"I'm glad it didn't come down to a tiebreaker or any of those things," Norvell said. "I think when you see two teams that have earned the opportunity to play in this championship. Louisville has played at an elite level throughout this year. You've got a great offense, a great defense, and impactful special teams."

"We believe we've got some of those same characteristics and that's why we're both getting a chance to compete in this game. It's gonna be a lot of fun. It's going to be a great matchup, but you know, it was earned on the field."

The Cardinals have found a lot of success on the ground this season on offense, opposite compared to FSU, who has favored its passing game a bit more. As a team, it's averaging 184 yards rushing per game and has scored 27 touchdowns off the rush.

Spearheading that rushing effort is running back Jordan Jawhar. He's rushed for 1,076 yards this season, averaging 89 yards a game and has scored 13 touchdowns.

While FSU's top rusher, Trey Benson, has one more touchdown, Jawhar is out-rushing him per game and has more yards on the year.

"They've got a couple of great backs," Norvell said. "If you allow them to get an open space, it's going to be a challenging day for you. I think they've shown to be able to run the ball at just about everybody that they played...It's a really good offense, and it's led by a very great scheme and an outstanding coaching staff."

Norvell hasn't coached with or against Lousiville head coach Jeff Brohm. Technically, Brohm's Western Kentucky team did face Norvell's Memphis squad in the 2016 Boca Raton Bowl, but Brohm had already taken the Purdue job by then. The team was coached by then interim head coach Nick Holt.

Despite never facing each other, Norvell did compliment Brohm's coaching style is "versatile".

"I think one of the greatest things about coach Brohm is that he's so versatile and his attack in a system," Norvell said. "If he has a player that can bring value to his program, he's gonna find a way to utilize it. I think that's probably one of the greatest compliments I can give to somebody because it shows versatility."

Playing with chip on shoulder

Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm walks off the field as the Wildcats beat Louisville 38-31 Saturday. “This one hurts more than the others,” Brohm said. “We wanted to win this game. We put a lot of emphasis on it.” It was Brohm's first Governor's Cup game as head coach for UofL. Nov. 24, 2023

Brohm said that Louisville is playing with a chip on its shoulder, but that's not different from what it has been doing all season, finding ways to win each week. The Cardinals have a handful of impressive conference wins over Notre Dame, Duke and Miami this season.

"They're hungry and they have been all year so I'll give him a lot of credit for that, Brohm said. "They've wanted to win they found a way to win close games. "We've won some good football against some good football teams as well..."I think we know what we're capable of.

"I think that because of that we understand if we can put it all together for one game and four quarters. Anything can happen."

When asked if Louisville's game planning had changed after the injury to FSU quarterback Jordan Travis, Brohm complimented him. He said Travis is "a very generational quarterback" and is similar to Lamar Jackson. At the same time, Louisville isn't overlooking quarterback Tate Rodemaker.

"Their backup quarterback has come in and done a good job," Brohm said. "He's not quite the runner and as elusive but he's very efficient. You could tell he's played a lot of football. He utilizes their weapons. The tall receivers, the running backs and the tight end. He has done a really good job."

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 5 FSU (12-0) vs. No. 10 Louisville (10-2)

When/where: 8 p.m., Saturday, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.

TV/Radio: ABC/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim, @jackgwilliams and @JimHenryTALLY on X, formerly Twitter

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Mike Norvell believes FSU football, Louisville have 'earned the opportunity' to play in ACC Championship