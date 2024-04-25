What has gone wrong at Liverpool?

[Getty Images]

On the latest episode of BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, former Premier League midfielder Michael Brown has been considering why Liverpool's form has tailed off in recent weeks.

"At the start of this season, I felt their transition came quicker than expected," said Brown. "I did not think they would be fighting near the top of the Premier League.

"But I would have thought they would have been okay against Everton because of the fight and desire that comes with a derby game.

"Has the Atalanta result derailed them? Or is because Jurgen Klopp is leaving at the end of the season?"

However, ex-Nottingham Forest and Republic of Ireland winger Andy Reid was unconvinced Klopp's impending exit is to blame.

"It would be easy to point the finger at Klopp's departure, but I am not sure it has had much of an impact," he said.

"I am just still surprised by the timing of it because they are building a core team with a great base of players. It will be interesting to see who takes it on and what they will do.

"Historically when big players have left it is really difficult for clubs to pull themselves back."

So if it is not Klopp's departure on the minds, why have Liverpool stumbled in recent weeks?

Ex-Everton defender Conor Coady believes it is down to an inconsistent starting eleven.

"Liverpool still change a lot of players. I know they have had injuries but you do not know who will be playing in key positions game-to-game.

"Arsenal and Manchester City have nailed down their team at the business end of the season which can only be a good thing."

Listen to the full discussion on BBC Sounds