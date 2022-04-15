Gone from Panthers, CB Stephon Gilmore signs with Colts

Stephon Gilmore wasn’t with the Carolina Panthers for a long time, but at least he was there for a good time . . . kinda.

As first reported by Josina Anderson of USA TODAY Sports, Gilmore is headed off to the Indianapolis Colts. The former AP Defensive Player of the Year and two-time First-team All-Pro cornerback, who’s now gone on a two-year, $23 million pact, played in nine games for the Panthers this past season.

Gilmore was acquired by Carolina from the New England Patriots on Oct. 6 in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick. Those nine games were good enough to earn him his fifth career Pro Bowl selection, where he was one of two representatives for the franchise in Las Vegas alongside defensive end Brian Burns.

His pricey departure, in at least terms of a 2023 compensation pick, still leaves the Panthers as a net negative—as they’ve now lost three compensatory free agents with four signed.

