Gone but Knott Forgotten 5k kicks off

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While some swam others ran this holiday weekend.

More than 200 runners and walkers made their way to the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail Saturday in Scranton.

They participated in what was called the “Gone but Knott Forgotten” 5k. The race was held in memory of U.S. Army Veteran and Shenandoah native Glenn Knott.

He died unexpectedly last August at the age of 35.

Kicking off Summer Safely on Memorial Day weekend

Another local veteran who is an advocate for vets struggling with mental health ran with a weighted block to help make a point about some veterans’ struggles.

“It’s important that having some type of visual with the mental health that we carry, those invisible wounds that we have, understanding that inside what we feel you know this represents that, that heavy time, so that when it does get heavy, we don’t have to carry it by ourselves,” explained U.S. Army Veteran Earl Granville.

Organizers say they hope to make the Gone but Knott Forgotten 5k an annual event.

