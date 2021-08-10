A man has been arrested in connection to the death of Gone Girl actress Lisa Banes

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

A man has been arrested in connection to the death of the actress Lisa Banes, who starred as Amy's mother, Marybeth, in Gone Girl. She sadly died on 14 June following a tragic hit and run accident in New York. The 65-year-old also appeared in the film Cocktail, the TV series Nashville and an episode of Desperate Housewives, as well as many theatrical productions.

New York police confirmed the sad details of Lisa's passing to the BBC, saying that she was hit by a scooter while walking over a pedestrian crossing in Manhattan - while on her way to visit Julliard, her former drama school - on 4 June. Following the collision, she suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital, where she died ten days later.

A representative for Lisa told press, "We are heartsick of Lisa’s tragic and senseless passing. She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends... We were blessed to have had her in our lives."

Now, the police have confirmed that a 26-year-old man, Brian Boyd, was charged last Thursday with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and failure to stop for a pedestrian. Officers apprehended him after recognising his face from various wanted posters in the local area, according to The New York Times.



Photo credit: Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

Paying tribute to Lisa, Seth MacFarlane (the creator of Family Guy and American Dad!) wrote on Twitter, "I am deeply saddened at the news of Lisa Banes’ passing. We had the good fortune to work with her on The Orville this past year. Her stage presence, magnetism, skill and talent were matched only by her unwavering kindness and graciousness toward all of us. A tremendous loss…"



Also keen to pay her respects, author of Gone Girl, Gillian Flynn, said, "My heart is so sad at the passing of Lisa Banes. I had the fortune to work with Lisa on GONE GIRL, and she was vibrant, keen, and wildly charming. Basically she would have intimidated the hell out of me if she hadn't been so truly kind. Love to her wife, family and many friends."

Lisa's wife, Kathryn Kranhold, has shared personal photos of Lisa on social media and captioned one of them together on a boat as: "My Lisa. Our #LisaBanes Our huge loss."

The scooter crash resulting in Lisa's death is one of 72 pedestrian fatalities so far this year, a spokesman for the city’s Department of Transportation told The New York Times.

Our thoughts are with all of Lisa's friends and family during this incredibly sad time.

