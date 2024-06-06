Gone in 60 seconds: NM United travel package to LA sells out fast

Jun. 5—Peter Trevisani called it another magic minute.

New Mexico United's owner/CEO used the familiar term to describe Wednesday's online ticket sale of fan travel packages to Los Angeles. One hundred such packages, offered for United's U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal match at MLS LAFC on July 10, sold out in less than a minute on Wednesday.

"We have a magic minute at all our home matches," Trevisani said. "We had another magic minute today. I'm blown away by the support."

Trevisani was referring to a United tradition at home matches during which fans stand and cheer from the 19:12 mark on the game clock until 20:19. The "Magic Minute" numbers represent New Mexico's first year of statehood and NMU's inaugural season.

Ironically, United's current run to the Open Cup quarterfinals mirrors 2019, when the club advanced to a quarterfinal matchup against MLS Minnesota United before being eliminated. NMU also offered a fan travel package for that contest, which sold out in seven minutes.

"I made a point to say hi to all the fans who were on that airplane," Trevisani recalled. "What I realized was, this is important to people. Very few of those people had been to Minnesota and some had never been on a plane. For them to do that for our match really made an impact on me."

This season's travel package is sponsored by First Financial Credit Union and Blake's Lotaburger. It includes round trip travel to Los Angeles, a game ticket and a "swag bag" for $250. The 100 fans who purchased the package will be on the same flight as Trevisani, United players and coaches.

Wednesday's quick sellout convinced Trevisani and United officials that a second fan package is needed. David Weise-Carl, NMU's vice president for media and impact, said information on a "second-chance" package will be available soon.