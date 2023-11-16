Gone in 60 seconds: Abilene High's Bryce Neves proves disruptive in football playoff win

Things can change pretty quickly in an Abilene minute. Make that an Abilene High minute. Bryce Neves proved that last week.

The senior linebacker had an unbelievable 60 seconds in Abilene High’s 84-14 victory against El Paso Hanks in a Class 5A Division I bi-district playoff game last Thursday at Shotwell Stadium.

It all started on the first play of the second quarter. Hanks’ quarterback Marcus Porras threw a pass to Christian Rodriguez out on the left flat on third-and-6 from the Knights’ 22-yard line.

Neves stripped the ball from Rodriguez and recovered the fumble — giving AHS the ball at the Hanks’ 23 with eight seconds gone in the quarter.

“We were sitting there dancing for a minute,” Neves said about trying to make the tackle. “Once I got my arms around him, I saw my teammate coming in to clean up the tackle. I realized I had a chance to create a turnover. So, I went for it, and I got it.”

Two plays later, Brayden Henry ran two yards for a TD, giving the Eagles a 35-0 lead.

Abilene High's Bryce Neves lunges for Amarillo High's Pious Vokes (10) as the Eagles' defense closes in. The Eagles beat Amarillo High 24-14 to win the outright District 2-5A Division I title Oct. 27 at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene.

Lightning strikes again ... and again

The next time Hanks’ offense ran a play from scrimmage, Neves stepped in front of Rodriguez at the Knights’ 41 to intercept a Porras’ pass. He returned it a few yards to the 34.

“I knew I was fast enough to keep up with him,” Neves said about Rodriguez. “So, I really didn’t back pedal that much. Then I made a break and made a play on the ball.”

The Eagles cashed in his second turnover in a 26-second span into another TD — a 34-yard run by Ryland Bradford on the next play after the pick.

Even Neves was amazed at the turn of events.

“One of a kind,” Neves said about two turnovers in such a short period. “Very rare for that to happen.”

Not that he wasn’t hungry for another.

He and fellow linebacker Jadrian Carrillo even got into a verbal joust about who would get the next turnover.

“We knew we were going to get another,” Neves said. “We just didn’t know when, and I got it right after that.”

Amazingly enough, Neves snagged another turnover a few seconds later, when a Hanks player muffed the ensuing kickoff. Neves pounced on it at the Knights’ 37 with 11:13 to play in the quarter.

That’s three turnovers in less than a minute.

Jackson Howle scored on a pass from Dylan Slack for a 49-0 advantage. The Eagles led 70-0 at halftime.

AHS coach Mike Fullen even marveled at Neves’ memorable night.

“He only played a half,” Fullen said. “Probably had 14 tackles, two fumble recoveries, forced a fumble and had an interception. He had a good night for not playing very long.”

Abilene High's Bryce Neves, left, tackles Lubbock-Cooper's Callan Ritz in the first half. The Eagles beat Lubbock-Cooper 38-35 in the District 2-5A Division I game Oct. 13 at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene.

Lead dog

Not that Fullen is surprised by Neves’ play.

“He’s a football player,” Fullen said. “He plays linebacker. He plays safety in one of our defensive looks. He can play down in the box. He can cover receivers. He’s a hybrid. He’s one of those unicorns as far as a defensive football player, because he can do so many things.”

Fullen knew Neves would be a vital part of the Eagles defense with a year of varsity experience to begin the season. He’s been better than advertised.

“He’s the heart and soul of the defense with the way he plays, the way he gets people lined up,” Fullen said. “He won’t come off the field, even when he’s hurt. If you had a bunch of him, you would have a pretty good team. Our guys feed off that. They’re the same way. They want to be tough, too, because he will call you out if you’re not.”

The Eagles’ defense has been good and disruptive because of guys such as DB Beckham Paul, DB Tre Sharp — who returned a pick 32 yards for a TD in last week’s game — and Neves.

“They play together well,” Fullen said of his defense. “They’re for each other. They don’t worry about who’s getting what stats. They just want to play as fast and aggressive as they can, and he’s the one who leads it. He’s the lead dog in that pack.”

Neves and the Black Shirts will need another big game this week. The Eagles (9-2) play perennial state powerhouse Denton Ryan (8-2) at 7 p.m. Friday in a second-round game at Crowley ISD Multi-Purpose Stadium in Fort Worth.

“He’s a dog, and we need him to play well Friday night,” Fullen said. “I expect he will. He plays well every week.”

Cooper High running back Zavian Alexander is tackled by Eagles linebacker Bryce Neves during Friday’s crosstown showdown football game at Shotwell Stadium Sept. 1, 2023. Final score was 26-7, Abilene High.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Abilene's Bryce Neves comes up big in high school football playoff win