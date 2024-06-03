Gondik Law Speedway racing season goes green

Jun. 3—SUPERIOR — The unusually wet spring has confounded most attempts to get local auto racing off the ground for 2024, but Friday night's program at Gondik Law Speedway in Superior beat another round of raindrops to get the campaign going.

Kevin Eder of Cameron was a first-time winner of a WISSOTA Late Model feature at Gondik Law on Friday, but came from the inside of row 3 and passed Skeeter Estey with five laps to go, holding a margin of about 1.5 seconds for the win.

Brandon Copp of Brule was a runaway winner in the first WISSOTA Modified feature of the season, winning the 20-lap A-main by more than seven seconds or nearly half a lap.

In WISSOTA Super Stocks, Cole Chernosky of Thunder Bay, Ontario started from the pole and led flag to flag with only a single caution period to get in his way.

James Vendela of South Range, the winner of the WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds in the 2023 season finale in September, picked up where he left off by taking the season opener in the class in 2024. Vendela prevailed in a duel with Canadian drive Garrett Paull, passing on the outside on the fifth lap of 20, then later holding off Paul Ripley. In the process, Vendela set a track record in the class with a lap of 17.798 seconds (80.908 miles per hour).

Jessie Treviranus won flag to flag in Pure Stocks on a night of high attrition as only three cars made it to the finish line. Jessie's father Tom Treviranus was Jessie's closest competitor but not enough to take the victory.

Hornets also had a tough time with reliability at the season opener, but they still had a thrilling finish, as Ashland's DeJay Jarecki held off Superior's Carson Gotelaere, who managed to push a damaged car to within feet of the lead before the checkered flag, and more rain, fell.

Super Stocks will have the night off for Week 2 at GLS, but the other five weekly divisions will be back in action on Friday with hot laps starting at 6:30 p.m. and racing at 7.