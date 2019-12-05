Gomez scores 28 to carry CS Northridge over Portland 71-64

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- Terrell Gomez had 28 points as Cal State Northridge got past Portland 71-64 on Wednesday night.

Gomez hit 8 of 10 foul shots.

Brendan Harrick had 15 points for Cal State Northridge (2-7), which broke its five-game road losing streak. Elijah Harkless added eight rebounds and seven assists. Ron Artest III had nine rebounds and three blocks for the visiting team.

JoJo Walker had 15 points for the Pilots (6-2), whose five-game win streak ended with the loss. Tahirou Diabate added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Isaiah White had eight rebounds.

Cal State Northridge faces Portland State on the road on Friday. Portland plays Seattle on Saturday.

