Gomber puts up a career-high nine strikeouts as Rockies roll to another win

Aug. 7—DENVER — Redemption games are often a thing of beauty. And this one from Austin Gomber should have a lasting impact.

Gomber, who five days ago was pulled from his start after a 40-pitch fourth inning, rebounded Saturday to throw a career-high nine strikeouts in six shutout innings as the Rockies defeated the Marlins 7-4.

In his last outing, Gomber said he had no feel for any of his pitches. Manager Bud Black felt it was best to remove him, much to Gomber's protest, to make sure he could stay healthy for the rest of the season. The Rockies see the southpaw as a big part of their rotation moving forward, and keeping him ready for the future was more important than finishing an inconsequential August matchup.

The Rockies, though, were confident that his San Diego departure was just a one-time thing. On Saturday, Gomber strutted out to the mound the same, confident pitcher he's been all season. He got better as the night went on, trudging through a 17-pitch first inning but ending his day by striking out the side in the sixth.

He had near-even usage of his secondary pitches, as he does when he's at his best, and threw his slider, change-up and curveball. He's conquered the challenge of pitching at Coors Field, and has a 1.70 ERA in his first year pitching at altitude.

For the third day in a row though, the Rockies' offense took center stage, but not without a scare. Brendan Rodgers extended his hitting streak to 14 games in the fifth inning, but went down in the sixth after getting hit by a pitch in the right hand. He was diagnosed initially with a right hand contusion, and the Rockies will be crossing their fingers that this doesn't require another stint on the injured list. He spent most of 2020 out with shoulder problems, and the start of the 2021 season with a hamstring strain.

Connor Joe, still fighting for his permanent roster spot, has proved again that he can produce when he's in the lineup. He got the start in left field, and finished with two hits and a career-high four RBIs. He's reached base in 19 out of the 20 games he's started. Trevor Story had two hits, giving him at least one hit in every game since the trade deadline inaction that left him confused and surprisingly still in purple.

A Rockies game wouldn't be complete though without bullpen drama, and Tyler Kinley alone provided enough to get fans' hearts racing. He gave up four earned runs, cutting the Rockies' lead from 7-0 to 7-4. Robert Stephenson, Carlos Estévez and Daniel Bard were able to finish the job.