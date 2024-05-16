Gomber and Beck lead Rockies past Padres 8-0 for 3-game sweep and 7-game win streak

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Austin Gomber allowed two hits in six innings, Brenton Doyle and Jordan Beck homered and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 8-0 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep with their seventh straight victory.

Gomber (1-2) struck out five and walked two before three relievers finished a four-hitter. It was the first time Colorado (15-28), which has won six road games all season, swept a three-game set in San Diego since 2013.

The last-place Rockies had gone 93 games without throwing a shutout.

“I thought (Gomber’s) fastball for the most part was located in and out,” manager Bud Black said. “Even though the Padres hitters were looking for the secondary pitch, the fastball was always in the back of their minds. He just had their timing disrupted.”

Gomber wasn’t shy about using all four of his pitches, regardless of the count.

“I’ve gotten to the point where I just trust the kind of pitcher that I am and the stuff that I have,” he said. “I’ve kind of found what works for me and I just kind of let the results be what they are.

“I’m not out here trying to strike guys out. If you want to swing at the first pitch, be my guest. If you want to guess at what I’m going to throw, that’s fine. I feel like that puts me in an advantageous spot.”

Beck, who had four RBIs and two extra-base hits, smacked his first major league homer in the sixth with a drive deep into the left-field seats.

“Obviously, that is something you dream about,” said Beck, who extended his hitting streak to a career-high five games.

Michael King (3-4) had a rocky outing for the Padres, giving up his big league-high 11th homer to Doyle in a three-run second. Beck, who finished with three hits, delivered a two-run double.

King was cognizant of the frustration voiced by Padres fans.

“We’re fully deserving of it if we’re playing that poorly,” he said. “I continue to think we have some smart fans here and they know when they are watching bad baseball.”

Colorado tacked on with Jacob Stallings’ two-run single in the third. Beck added a two-run homer in the sixth and an RBI single in the eighth.

King permitted six runs, eight hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

The Padres were shut out for the third game this year and second time on their homestand. Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Xander Bogaerts went a combined 1 for 9, with Machado striking out a team-high three times.

Donovan Solano had two hits and a walk for San Diego, which went 3 for 22 with runners in scoring position during the series.

