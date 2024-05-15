Gomber, Beck lead Rockies in Padres shutout for 3-game sweep, 7-game win streak

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Austin Gomber allowed two hits in six innings, Brenton Doyle and Jordan Beck homered and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 8-0 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep with their seventh straight victory.

Gomber (1-2) struck out five and walked two before three relievers finished a four-hitter. It was the first time last-place Colorado (15-28), which has won six road games all season, swept a three-game set in San Diego since 2013.

Beck, who had four RBIs and two extra-base hits, smacked his first major league homer in the sixth with a drive deep into the left-field seats. He extended his hitting streak to a career-high five games.

Michael King (3-4) had a rocky outing for the Padres, giving up his big league-high 11th homer to Doyle in a three-run second. Beck, who finished with three hits, also delivered a two-run double.

Colorado tacked on with Jacob Stallings’ two-run single in the third. Beck added a two-run homer in the sixth and an RBI single in the eighth.

King permitted six runs, eight hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

The Padres were shut out for the third game this year and second time on their homestand. Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Xander Bogaerts went a combined 1 for 9, with Machado striking out a team-high three times.

Donovan Solano had two hits and a walk for San Diego.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies catcher Elias Díaz (left hand) was held out of the lineup.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Ryan Feltner (1-3, 5.20 ERA) faces Giants LHP Kyle Harrison (3-1, 3.42) on Friday.

Padres: RHP Matt Waldron (1-5, 5.49 ERA) pitches against Atlanta LHP Max Fried (3-1, 3.57) on Friday.

