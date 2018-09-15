Golovkin slams 'clown' Alvarez after heated weigh-in

Gennady Golovkin labelled Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez a "clown" after a heated weigh-in on Friday.

After both made weight, Alvarez rushed at Golovkin for the traditional stare down, briefly putting his forehead against the unfazed Kazakh's.

Golovkin (38-0-1) will defend his WBA (Super), WBC and IBO middleweight titles at T-Mobile Arena in a rematch of their drawn fight from a year ago.

The 36-year-old hit out at Alvarez's antics at the weigh-in, promising a "war" on Saturday.

"I saw he is like a clown, he is like a showman, he is not a true guy," Golovkin said.

"Tomorrow, you'll see a real war. This is not a fight, this is not a regular fight, [it's] like a special war."

Alvarez (49-1-2) is fighting for the first time since facing Golovkin a year ago, having served a six-month drugs ban.

The Mexican accepted he got slightly carried away at the weigh-in, saying: "Look, I got excited from seeing all the fans and it motivated me to do that right now.

"I defeated him at the weigh-in, now it's time for me to defeat him on Saturday."