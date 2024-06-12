Golfweek Senior National: Stephen Fox is out front at Grandover

As the U.S. Open returns to Pinehurst Resort this week, it’s fitting for a man from Pinehurst, North Carolina, to be leading a senior amateur event roughly 75 miles north up Interstate 73. So far at the Golfweek Senior National at Grandover Resort in Greensboro, nobody can catch Stephen Fox.

Fox, already a winner this year at the season-opening Gateway Senior Invitational, is 3 under through 36 holes at Grandover and has a three-shot lead in the super senior division. Fox opened the tournament with a 3-under 69 that included seven birdies and came back with an even-par round of 72 on Tuesday.

Fox, unsurprisingly, has a strong history in the North & South Senior Amateur played at Pinehurst. He finished in the top 5 the past two years and won the event in 2019 and 2020. The 2019 North and South title was part of an impressive year that included other victories at the SOS Dale Morey, Ralph Bogart Tournament and the Golfweek Senior Tournament of Champions.

Dub Huckabee of Midland, Texas, is even par and Fox’s closest pursuer in the age division. Defending champion Bob Edens of Columbia, South Carolina, is tied for eighth.

In the senior division, another North Carolina player leads. Trent Gregory of Wake Forest is 2 over, but closely followed by Michael Arasin and Brett Allen, both at 4 over. Kevin VandenBerg, the New Yorker who won Golfweek’s Senior Player of the Year at the end of 2023 is fourth at 5 over.

Charley Yandell of Cashiers, North Carolina, leads the legend division at 3 over and Johnny Blank of Frostburg, Maryland, is 9 over and at the top of the super legend division.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek