Golfweek/Mizuno WGCA 2023-24 women’s college golf preseason coaches polls

It was just over three months ago that Wake Forest defeated USC to capture its first women’s national title at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale.

Now, it’s time to tee it up for a new season of college golf.

With that, the Women’s Golf Coaches Association has announced the 2023-24 Preseason Golfweek/Mizuno WGCA coaches polls.

This year, it’s Stanford that will start in the No. 1 spot with Wake Forest not far behind. Check out the full lists of all the preseason coaches polls for Div. I, Div. II, Div. III and NAIA.

These polls will be updated roughly once per month during the season.

Div. I

In Div. I, Stanford, the 2022 national champion, opens the season at No. 1. The Cardinal received 11 first-place votes. Defending champ Wake Forest garnered six votes and is No. 2. Texas A&M is No. 3, LSU is No. 4 and USC rounds out the top five.

Rank University (first-place votes) Points 1 Stanford (11) 500 2 Wake Forest (6) 483 3 Texas A&M 450 4 LSU(3) 428 5 USC (1) 392 6 Mississippi State 385 7 South Carolina 375 8 Texas 355 9 Auburn 314 10 Florida State 312 11 Oregon 292 12 Baylor 263 13 San Jose State 257 14 Arizona State 250 15 Pepperdine 236 16 Mississippi 195 17 Vanderbilt 169 18 Northwestern 166 19 Oklahoma State 124 20 SMU 118 T21 Iowa State 98 T21 Georgia 98 23 Virginia 92 24 Florida 89 25 Clemson 72 Others receiving votes: Duke (69); Central Florida (66); Ohio State (55); Arizona (40); UCLA (35); Cal(12); Kentucky (8); Texas Tech (7); Alabama (7); Arkansas (5); Michigan State (3); New Mexico (3); Kent State (1); North Carolina (1)

Div. II

Defending NCAA Div. II champion Dallas Baptist is No. 1 after receiving all but one first-place vote. Lynn is No. 2 with last year’s runner-up Nova Southeastern No. 3. West Texas A&M received a first-place vote and is No. 4 with Findlay starting the new season at No. 5.

Rank University (First-place votes) Points 1 Dallas Baptist (15) 399 2 Lynn 372 3 Nova Southeastern 351 4 West Texas A&M (1) 344 5 Findlay 342 6 Henderson State 319 7 Anderson 309 8 Indianapolis 290 9 Tampa 264 10 California State San Marcos 247 11 Lee 215 12 Rollins College 195 13 Limestone 187 14 California State East Bay 178 15 Barry 169 16 Wingate 146 17 Grand Valley State 112 18 Flagler College 103 19 Oklahoma Christian 84 20 Lander 72 21 Point Loma Nazarene 65 22 Florida Southern College 63 23 West Florida 62 24 Missouri-St. Louis 61 25 Central Missouri 59 Others receiving votes: Texas at Tyler (48); St. Mary’s (Texas) (30); Nebraska at Kearney (21); Augustana (19); Saint Leo (18); Eckerd College (17); Wayne State (15); Tiffin (14); North Georgia (4); California State Monterey Bay (2); Carson-Newman (1); Midwestern State (1); Texas A&M International (1); Central Oklahoma (1)

Div. III

In Div. III, defending national champion George Fox, based in Newberg, Oregon, claimed the top spot after receiving all but two first-place votes. NCAA runner-up Washington University in St. Louis is No. 2. Emory received one vote to take the No. 3 spot. Redlands is No. 4 and Pomona Pitzer is No. 5.

Rank University (First-place votes) Points 1 George Fox (11) 321 2 Washington University in St. Louis 292 3 Emory (1) 291 4 Redlands 272 5 Pomona-Pitzer 258 6 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 257 7 Carnegie Mellon (1) 246 8 St. Catherine 218 9 Washington and Lee 212 10 Methodist 203 11 Williams College 191 12 Amherst College 190 13 Centre College 185 14 Illinois Wesleyan 169 15 Texas at Dallas 154 16 New York 123 17 Denison 99 18 Sewanee: The University of the South 80 19 Trinity (Texas) 74 20 Rhodes College 67 21 Carleton College 56 22 Mary Hardin-Baylor 47 23 Bethel 45 24 Wisconsin, Whitewater 31 25 Middlebury College 30 Others receiving votes: California Lutheran (27); Adrian College (11); Lynchburg (11); Gustavus Adolphus College (9); York College of Pennsylvania (9); Hamilton College (8); Oglethorpe (7); California Santa Cruz (6); Christopher Newport (5); Otterbein (5); Randolph-Macon College (5); Grinnell College (4); Wellesley College (4); Bowdoin College (2); Rose Hulman Institute of Technology (1)

NAIA

In NAIA, last year’s NCAA runner-up Keiser is No. 1 after receiving one first-place vote. Dalton State College is No. 2 with two votes, while Oklahoma City rounds out the top-three.

Rank University (First-place votes) Points 1 Keiser (1) 71 2 Dalton State College (2) 69 3 Oklahoma City 57 4 British Columbia (5) 50 5 SCAD Savannah 47 6 William Carey 45 7 Southeastern 36 8 University of the Cumberlands 23 9 Indiana Wesleyan 19 10 Milligan 12 Others receiving votes: Taylor (6); Cumberland (3); Loyola New Orleans (1); Ottawa – Arizona (1)

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek