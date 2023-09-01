Golfweek/Mizuno WGCA 2023-24 women’s college golf preseason coaches polls
It was just over three months ago that Wake Forest defeated USC to capture its first women’s national title at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale.
Now, it’s time to tee it up for a new season of college golf.
With that, the Women’s Golf Coaches Association has announced the 2023-24 Preseason Golfweek/Mizuno WGCA coaches polls.
This year, it’s Stanford that will start in the No. 1 spot with Wake Forest not far behind. Check out the full lists of all the preseason coaches polls for Div. I, Div. II, Div. III and NAIA.
These polls will be updated roughly once per month during the season.
Div. I
In Div. I, Stanford, the 2022 national champion, opens the season at No. 1. The Cardinal received 11 first-place votes. Defending champ Wake Forest garnered six votes and is No. 2. Texas A&M is No. 3, LSU is No. 4 and USC rounds out the top five.
Rank
University (first-place votes)
Points
1
Stanford (11)
500
2
Wake Forest (6)
483
3
Texas A&M
450
4
LSU(3)
428
5
USC (1)
392
6
Mississippi State
385
7
South Carolina
375
8
Texas
355
9
Auburn
314
10
Florida State
312
11
292
12
263
13
San Jose State
257
14
Arizona State
250
15
Pepperdine
236
16
Mississippi
195
17
Vanderbilt
169
18
Northwestern
166
19
Oklahoma State
124
20
SMU
118
T21
Iowa State
98
T21
Georgia
98
23
Virginia
92
24
Florida
89
25
Clemson
72
Others receiving votes: Duke (69); Central Florida (66); Ohio State (55); Arizona (40); UCLA (35); Cal(12); Kentucky (8); Texas Tech (7); Alabama (7); Arkansas (5); Michigan State (3); New Mexico (3); Kent State (1); North Carolina (1)
Div. II
Defending NCAA Div. II champion Dallas Baptist is No. 1 after receiving all but one first-place vote. Lynn is No. 2 with last year’s runner-up Nova Southeastern No. 3. West Texas A&M received a first-place vote and is No. 4 with Findlay starting the new season at No. 5.
Rank
University (First-place votes)
Points
1
Dallas Baptist (15)
399
2
Lynn
372
3
Nova Southeastern
351
4
West Texas A&M (1)
344
5
Findlay
342
6
Henderson State
319
7
Anderson
309
8
Indianapolis
290
9
Tampa
264
10
California State San Marcos
247
11
Lee
215
12
Rollins College
195
13
Limestone
187
14
California State East Bay
178
15
Barry
169
16
Wingate
146
17
Grand Valley State
112
18
Flagler College
103
19
Oklahoma Christian
84
20
Lander
72
21
Point Loma Nazarene
65
22
Florida Southern College
63
23
West Florida
62
24
Missouri-St. Louis
61
25
Central Missouri
59
Others receiving votes: Texas at Tyler (48); St. Mary’s (Texas) (30); Nebraska at Kearney (21); Augustana (19); Saint Leo (18); Eckerd College (17); Wayne State (15); Tiffin (14); North Georgia (4); California State Monterey Bay (2); Carson-Newman (1); Midwestern State (1); Texas A&M International (1); Central Oklahoma (1)
Div. III
In Div. III, defending national champion George Fox, based in Newberg, Oregon, claimed the top spot after receiving all but two first-place votes. NCAA runner-up Washington University in St. Louis is No. 2. Emory received one vote to take the No. 3 spot. Redlands is No. 4 and Pomona Pitzer is No. 5.
Rank
University (First-place votes)
Points
1
George Fox (11)
321
2
Washington University in St. Louis
292
3
Emory (1)
291
4
Redlands
272
5
Pomona-Pitzer
258
6
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
257
7
Carnegie Mellon (1)
246
8
St. Catherine
218
9
Washington and Lee
212
10
Methodist
203
11
Williams College
191
12
Amherst College
190
13
Centre College
185
14
Illinois Wesleyan
169
15
Texas at Dallas
154
16
New York
123
17
Denison
99
18
Sewanee: The University of the South
80
19
Trinity (Texas)
74
20
Rhodes College
67
21
Carleton College
56
22
Mary Hardin-Baylor
47
23
Bethel
45
24
Wisconsin, Whitewater
31
25
Middlebury College
30
Others receiving votes: California Lutheran (27); Adrian College (11); Lynchburg (11); Gustavus Adolphus College (9); York College of Pennsylvania (9); Hamilton College (8); Oglethorpe (7); California Santa Cruz (6); Christopher Newport (5); Otterbein (5); Randolph-Macon College (5); Grinnell College (4); Wellesley College (4); Bowdoin College (2); Rose Hulman Institute of Technology (1)
NAIA
In NAIA, last year’s NCAA runner-up Keiser is No. 1 after receiving one first-place vote. Dalton State College is No. 2 with two votes, while Oklahoma City rounds out the top-three.
Rank
University (First-place votes)
Points
1
Keiser (1)
71
2
Dalton State College (2)
69
3
Oklahoma City
57
4
British Columbia (5)
50
5
SCAD Savannah
47
6
William Carey
45
7
Southeastern
36
8
University of the Cumberlands
23
9
Indiana Wesleyan
19
10
Milligan
12
Others receiving votes: Taylor (6); Cumberland (3); Loyola New Orleans (1); Ottawa – Arizona (1)