Golfweek/Mizuno WGCA 2023-24 women’s college golf preseason coaches polls

Todd Kelly
It was just over three months ago that Wake Forest defeated USC to capture its first women’s national title at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale.

Now, it’s time to tee it up for a new season of college golf.

With that, the Women’s Golf Coaches Association has announced the 2023-24 Preseason Golfweek/Mizuno WGCA coaches polls.

This year, it’s Stanford that will start in the No. 1 spot with Wake Forest not far behind. Check out the full lists of all the preseason coaches polls for Div. I, Div. II, Div. III and NAIA.

These polls will be updated roughly once per month during the season.

Div. I

In Div. I, Stanford, the 2022 national champion, opens the season at No. 1. The Cardinal received 11 first-place votes. Defending champ Wake Forest garnered six votes and is No. 2. Texas A&M is No. 3, LSU is No. 4 and USC rounds out the top five.

Rank

University (first-place votes)

Points

1

Stanford (11)

500

2

Wake Forest (6)

483

3

Texas A&M

450

4

LSU(3)

428

5

USC (1)

392

6

Mississippi State

385

7

South Carolina

375

8

Texas

355

9

Auburn

314

10

Florida State

312

11

Oregon

292

12

Baylor

263

13

San Jose State

257

14

Arizona State

250

15

Pepperdine

236

16

Mississippi

195

17

Vanderbilt

169

18

Northwestern

166

19

Oklahoma State

124

20

SMU

118

T21

Iowa State

98

T21

Georgia

98

23

Virginia

92

24

Florida

89

25

Clemson

72

Others receiving votes: Duke (69); Central Florida (66); Ohio State (55); Arizona (40); UCLA (35); Cal(12); Kentucky (8); Texas Tech (7); Alabama (7); Arkansas (5); Michigan State (3); New Mexico (3); Kent State (1); North Carolina (1)

 

Div. II

Defending NCAA Div. II champion Dallas Baptist is No. 1 after receiving all but one first-place vote. Lynn is No. 2 with last year’s runner-up Nova Southeastern No. 3. West Texas A&M received a first-place vote and is No. 4 with Findlay starting the new season at No. 5.

Rank

University (First-place votes)

Points

1

Dallas Baptist (15)

399

2

Lynn

372

3

Nova Southeastern

351

4

West Texas A&M (1)

344

5

Findlay

342

6

Henderson State

319

7

Anderson

309

8

Indianapolis

290

9

Tampa

264

10

California State San Marcos

247

11

Lee

215

12

Rollins College

195

13

Limestone

187

14

California State East Bay

178

15

Barry

169

16

Wingate

146

17

Grand Valley State

112

18

Flagler College

103

19

Oklahoma Christian

84

20

Lander

72

21

Point Loma Nazarene

65

22

Florida Southern College

63

23

West Florida

62

24

Missouri-St. Louis

61

25

Central Missouri

59

Others receiving votes: Texas at Tyler (48); St. Mary’s (Texas) (30); Nebraska at Kearney (21); Augustana (19); Saint Leo (18); Eckerd College (17); Wayne State (15); Tiffin (14); North Georgia (4); California State Monterey Bay (2); Carson-Newman (1); Midwestern State (1); Texas A&M International (1); Central Oklahoma (1)

 

Div. III

In Div. III, defending national champion George Fox, based in Newberg, Oregon, claimed the top spot after receiving all but two first-place votes. NCAA runner-up Washington University in St. Louis is No. 2. Emory received one vote to take the No. 3 spot. Redlands is No. 4 and Pomona Pitzer is No. 5.

Rank

University (First-place votes)

Points

1

George Fox (11)

321

2

Washington University in St. Louis

292

3

Emory (1)

291

4

Redlands

272

5

Pomona-Pitzer

258

6

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

257

7

Carnegie Mellon (1)

246

8

St. Catherine

218

9

Washington and Lee

212

10

Methodist

203

11

Williams College

191

12

Amherst College

190

13

Centre College

185

14

Illinois Wesleyan

169

15

Texas at Dallas

154

16

New York

123

17

Denison

99

18

Sewanee: The University of the South

80

19

Trinity (Texas)

74

20

Rhodes College

67

21

Carleton College

56

22

Mary Hardin-Baylor

47

23

Bethel

45

24

Wisconsin, Whitewater

31

25

Middlebury College

30

Others receiving votes: California Lutheran (27); Adrian College (11); Lynchburg (11); Gustavus Adolphus College (9); York College of Pennsylvania (9); Hamilton College (8); Oglethorpe (7); California Santa Cruz (6); Christopher Newport (5); Otterbein (5); Randolph-Macon College (5); Grinnell College (4); Wellesley College (4); Bowdoin College (2); Rose Hulman Institute of Technology (1)

 

NAIA

In NAIA, last year’s NCAA runner-up Keiser is No. 1 after receiving one first-place vote. Dalton State College is No. 2 with two votes, while Oklahoma City rounds out the top-three.

Rank

University (First-place votes)

Points

1

Keiser (1)

71

2

Dalton State College (2)

69

3

Oklahoma City

57

4

British Columbia (5)

50

5

SCAD Savannah

47

6

William Carey

45

7

Southeastern

36

8

University of the Cumberlands

23

9

Indiana Wesleyan

19

10

Milligan

12

Others receiving votes: Taylor (6); Cumberland (3); Loyola New Orleans (1); Ottawa – Arizona (1)

 

