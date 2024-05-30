Golfweek’s 2024 All-NCAA Golf Championship match play teams

CARLSBAD, Calif. — The NCAA Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships have passed, so it’s time to hand out some awards.

Omni La Costa’s North Course has crowned the Stanford women and Auburn men as the 2024 national champions. For the Cardinal, it’s the third national title in school history. As for the Tigers, it’s their first men’s golf title.

And there were certain players who stood out amongst the rest as dominant during the match-play portion. And it’s time to recognize them.

For the men and women, Golfweek is recognizing a 2024 All-NCAA Golf Championship match play team, featuring five players who were stellar during match play and an MVP of the bunch.

Men’s All-Match Play team

Luke Clanton, So., Florida State: Clanton was stellar for the Seminoles, and even with a 2-1 record, his importance can’t be overstated.

JM Butler, Sr., Auburn: The senior ended his career with the clinching point. He didn’t trail during match play the entire week.

Adam Wallin, Sr., Ohio State: Went 1-1, but took down Gordon Sargent and then took Haskins winner Jackson Koivun to 21 holes.

Tyler Weaver, Fr., Florida State: Weaver didn’t play a shot in stroke play but went 3-0 in match play.

MVP: Jackson Koivun, Fr., Auburn

The Haskins Award winner was clutch Tuesday night to send Auburn into the title match, then he backed it up with a 5-and-4 win in the championship to go 3-0 in match play.

Women’s All-Match Play team

Caroline Canales, Jr., UCLA: Went 3-0 in match play for the runner-up Bruins.

Megha Ganne, So., Stanford: Ganne went 2-0 for Stanford with her third match going unfinished.

Kiara Romero, Fr., Oregon: The stellar freshman went 2-0 for the Ducks, helping them advance to the semifinals.

Meghan Royal, So., UCLA: Royal went 2-1, helping the Bruins reach the championship match.

MVP: Kelly Xu, Stanford

Xu was stellar, going 3-0 for the Cardinal, including a semifinal win against Annika Award finalist Catherine Park from USC. This year, Xu went 6-1 in stroke play events this season, and her perfect record at Omni La Costa gave Stanford its second title in three years.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek