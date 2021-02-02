Golf's governing bodies take steps to tackle game's distance problem

Bryson DeChambeau - Golf's governing bodies act to tackle game's longest hitters - GETTY IMAGES

Bryson DeChambeau’s well-trailed plan to employ a 48in driver to overpower Augusta National in April is in tatters after the game’s two governing bodies finally decided to put research into action and begin the process of reining back the big hitters.

An announcement by the R&A and the US Golf Association on Tuesday essentially paves the way for The Masters to limit the length of driver that can be used at their major, at the same time as making it almost certain that a tournament ball will be introduced on the Tours in the forthcoming years and that there will be other restrictions on equipment.

It was the landmark day for which the purists – including the likes of Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods – had been waiting since the powers-that-be signalled last February that, with the 'Distance Insights' project, they were ready at last to tackle the professional game’s length issue that their joint studies indicated is “critical to the future of the game”.

The pandemic pressed pause on the progress, but it has resumed and has at last reached what they are labelling the “solution phase”. With Martin Slumbers, the R&A chief executive, confirming to Telegraph Sport that a radical overhaul of the professional is all but inevitable – “it is highly unlikely that we will end up doing nothing”. They will now start collecting feedback regarding the potential use of a local rule that specifies the use of clubs and balls intended to result in shorter hitting distances.

They have chosen to go down the “local rule” so as to ensure that golf continues to have one set of rules to which professionals and amateurs of all grades will adhere. “Local rules” are not part of the official rule book, but are a modification of a rule or an additional rule that any tournament committee can adopt for a particular competition.

So the rules would, in fact, be different in practice and it would ultimately mean that while the weekend hacker will still be able to use the best technology can offer – there is clearly no appetite in altering things significantly at recreational level – the pros will face game-changing restrictions. Except Slumbers does not see it that way. “The local rule could be applied on a much wider scale than simply the pro game, or the elite amateur game,” he said. “I think it’s misleading to say its is just about elite golf."

Story continues

No doubt, the lawyers will become, and are already, involved, with the equipment makers desperate to protect their billion-dollar industry, but the hope is that agreement can be reached following the conclusion of the feedback stage in November. “This is a serious problem and this is the time for serious thinking and I am confident the game and its many facets can come together to do what is right for our sport,” Slumbers said.

Golf's big hitters

In the short-term, comments have been sought on the proposal to introduce a local rule reducing the maximum non-putter club length from 48in to 46in. The deadline for this is March 4 and as it is expected to go through on the nod, will allow Augusta and every other tournament organiser to put some sort of brake on the long-hitters. Slumbers denied it was “individual specific”, but accepted that the big-hitters out there could be personalised in this”.

The big battle will surely come in the attempts of the R&A and USGA to persuade the equipment makers to review the overall conformance specifications for clubs and balls, including specifications that directly affect hitting distances. This means the ruling bodies want to research topics such as the limitation of ball efficiency, ball sizes and weights, making drivers smaller in volume and shorter, and reducing the spring-like effect in faces and moment of inertia in clubheads.

It is a complex subject, but Slumbers pointed out that while they intend the conversations to be as in-depth as they are responsible, they should not drag on. The likes of DeChambeau are already threatening the 400-yard mark and there is an urgency to curtail the bombers to ensure that great courses do not become obsolete and that the game does not become too one-dimensional.

“There is the balance of skill and technology that we are trying to find because I think the game is in danger of losing that balance,” Slumbers said. “After the lockdown, the different tours, governing bodies, golf federations, golf unions and bodies such as Augusta and the PGA of America came together to ensure the sport could get back and running as effectively as possible. That gives me confidence in this regard.”

Mike Davis, Slumbers’s counterpart at the USGA, concurred. “This is about long-term, for the whole of the game,” he said. “I think golfers need to understand that this every-generation-hits-the-ball-farther is affecting the game negatively. The cost of this is being borne by all golfers. We’re just trying to fit the game of golf back on golf courses.”