Good things come in three! Here’s your chance to tee off and help a great cause. Todd Winter with Rock Island Parks and Recreation, Haley DeGreve with The Gray Matters Collective and Chuck Dinwiddie with the Rock Island Moose Lodge made the drive to Our Quad Cities News to talk about the Par 3 Golf Tournament.

