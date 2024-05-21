Golfers Wanted: Blue Devils Athletics Golf Fundraiser is June 3

May 20—Riverland Community College will be hosting its 36th annual Blue Devil Athletics Golf Fundraiser on Monday, June 3.

Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Shotgun start is at 12:30 p.m.

Golfers of all ability levels are invited to join the fun at Meadow Greens Golf Course to support RCC student athletes. Foursomes and individuals can register for a day of golf that includes the lunch, unlimited refreshments, and the opportunity to win prizes.

"Join us for our 36th annual Athletics Golf Fundraiser," said Logan Mann, director of athletics and student life. "Your participation plays a vital role in raising support for our athletics programs. The annual golf event has raised over $200,000 to support Blue Devils Athletics. We are looking forward to a great turnout this year. Please join us for a day of golf or as a sponsor for this event. We look forward to your participation."

A $450 fee includes golf, a shared golf cart, the lunch and refreshments for each member of a team of four. This event plays a vital role in raising support for our athletics programs. For an additional $30 donation you will receive five mulligans and be eligible to participate in a variety of hole contests throughout the day to win prizes.

Register as an individual or as part of a team by May 24 at www.riverland.edu/golf.