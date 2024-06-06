Golfers tee off at Quad Cities Chamber Golf Outing

A tribute to a Quad-City man who had a welcoming smile for all, is now greeting golfers at Palmer Hills Golf Course in Bettendorf.

The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce dedicated a bench with a plaque in honor of Larry Mokeben, considered a trailblazer with the Bettendorf Chamber of Commerce before the chambers merged to become the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce. Mokeben was remembered as someone who always had a welcoming smile.

The bench dedication came right before the annual Quad Cities Chamber Golf Outing. The tournament featured a luncheon and drinks before some friendly competition. Organizers say the event is a great way for members to connect. Business expansion projects generated more than $75 million for the local economy last year.

