Golfers tee off for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley

Golfers tee off for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley

Golfers it the greens to help Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley.

The organization hosted its annual golf outing at Pinnacle Country Club in Milan. Andy McCray and Eric Olsen represented Our Quad Cities News. The event is a major fundraiser for the nonprofit. Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley says they need people to volunteer as mentors, since there are 200 potential kids on a waiting list, most of whom are boys.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.