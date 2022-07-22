Golfers react to new law banning smoking on public golf courses
Golfers at two area public golf courses give their opinions on the new state law that bans smoking on public courses.
Golfers at two area public golf courses give their opinions on the new state law that bans smoking on public courses.
"This is pretty cool. This is something I don't do all the time, so I think we all enjoyed ourselves."
I caught the wind on a day when it was benign, and my scorecard became a keepsake. Like so many, I had a caddy story to treasure.
David Ortiz and the six other members of the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be inducted in Cooperstown, New York, on Sunday.
This is an all-time clip from Lefty.
Round two of the 3M Open PGA golf tournament is getting underway Friday at TPC Twins Cities Golf Course in Blaine. Tens of thousands of people are expected to pack the golf course grounds throughout the weekend just to catch a glimpse of their favorite golfer.
The Coastal Carolina product, taken 27th overall, signed for a reported $2.05 million and will begin his career in Arizona.
Who could crash the College Football Playoff party in 2022?
Carlos Alcaraz edged closer to his fifth title of 2022 on Friday when he breezed past Karen Khachanov 6-0, 6-2 to reach the Hamburg clay-court semi-finals.
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Baltimore Orioles host the New York Yankees
Amid a season of struggles at the plate, Cody Bellinger delivers a grand slam in the eighth inning to power the Dodgers to a 5-1 win over the Giants.
The Houston Astros ended the Seattle Mariners’ winning streak at 14 games, with Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez homering in a 5-2 victory Friday night. Seattle scratched breakout rookie Julio Rodríguez from the lineup moments before first pitch with left wrist soreness, then lost their first game since July 1. The club was one win shy of matching the 2001 Mariners for the longest winning streak in franchise history.
Five NASCAR Cup Series teams failed pre-qualifying inspection multiple times before on-track activity on Saturday at Pocono Raceway. RELATED: Pocono weekend schedule The Nos. 11 of Denny Hamlin, 42 of Ty Dillon, 17 of Chris Buescher, 77 of Josh Bilicki and 7 of Corey LaJoie each had two failures but passed on the third time. […]
Charles Leclerc beats Max Verstappen to pole by three tenths Leclerc heads into Sunday's race 38 points behind Verstappen Lewis Hamilton will start his 300th F1 race from fourth on grid
Conference Realignment Rumors Are Really Getting Out Of Hand Beware who you trust on realignment reports and rumors Contact/Follow @MWCwire Let's make fun of weird rumors Conference realignment is always very interesting and it can be fun to ...
Tofiq Musayev put the Bellator lightweight division on notice by quickly finishing Sidney Outlaw.
Can't win 'em all but you hate to see a talent like Aguero head to your biggest rival.
Sports Seriously: Tim Tebow discusses the state of the Florida program under new coach Billy Napier.
After Steph Curry completed his hosting debut at the 2022 ESPYs, Draymond Green chimed in on Twitter with praise for his teammate.
Erling Haaland of Manchester City scored the first ever goal at Lambeau Field on Saturday night.
In the winning clubhouse, the Yankees' mood was somber over concern that Michael King had suffered a potentially season-ending elbow injury.