What golfers with New Mexico ties are set to compete at the Olympics? Here's the list.

Jun. 24—Just under a month before the Olympics start, a handful of golfers with New Mexico ties are set to tee it up in Paris.

The 60-player men's and women's fields for Olympic golf competition have both been finalized, with players being selected off their standings in the Official World Golf Ranking and Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking. Five players — two men, three women — with considerable ties to New Mexico have qualified to compete in the Olympics' stroke play format.

The men's competition is scheduled for August 1-4, while the women's is set for August 7-10. Both fields will play at Le Golf National, the DP World Tour's annual home of the Open de France.

Here's the list of golfers with New Mexico connections to make it through:

Men

Victor Perez

Country: France

College: New Mexico

Ranking: 78

Previous Olympic appearances: N/A

Season to date: Perez, a three-time All-Mountain West selection from 2012-14, has made 11 of 16 cuts in his first full-time PGA Tour season, with a solo third place finish at the RBC Canadian Open serving as his high watermark on the year. Without being especially long off the tee, the 31-year-old has quietly been among the Tour's best at hitting greens in regulation (67.80%).

Set for his first Olympic appearance, he joins Matthieu Pavon — a surprise top five finisher at the U.S. Open — as one of two new faces representing the Olympics' host country.

Gavin Green

Country: Malaysia

College: New Mexico

Ranking: 257

Previous Olympic appearances: Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020

Season to date: Green has two top-five finishes and 11 of 17 made cuts this season on the DP World Tour, his best result coming in a tie for fifth place at the Hero Indian Open in March. As Malaysia's only representative on the men's side, the former two-time Mountain West Golfer of the Year leads the European tour in strokes gained putting (+1.30 per round) and has made three straight cuts in his last three starts.

Women

Manon De Roey

Country: Belgium

College: New Mexico

Ranking: 151

Previous Olympic appearances: Tokyo 2020

Season to date: After making only one cut as a full-time LPGA member in 2023, De Roey has bounced back to record seven top-ten finishes on the Ladies European Tour (LET) this season, including a four-stroke (-14) victory in the Investec South African Women's Open in April. The 2014 Mountain West individual champion is also currently ranked third in the LET's Order of Merit rankings, a season-long competition to determine the tour's number one player.

Alena Sharp

Country: Canada

College: New Mexico State

Ranking: 276

Previous Olympic appearances: Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020

Season to date: A first team All-American with the Aggies in 2003, Sharp has made seven of nine cuts this season spread across five starts on the LPGA Tour and four on the second-tier Epson Tour. She finished in third place at the Epson-sanctioned Copper Rock Championship in May for her highest finish of the year; a tie for 35th place at the Ford Championship represents her best result at an LPGA event this season.

"Reaching the Olympics for a third time was a huge goal of mine coming into this year and I am extremely proud to have achieved it," Sharp said in a release through Golf Canada on Monday. "Representing Canada is the highest (honor) I've had in my career."

Ursula Wikström

Country: Finland

College: New Mexico State

Ranking: 313

Previous Olympic appearances: Rio 2016

Season to date: Wikström, a former All-America honorable mention with the Aggies, has three top ten finishes on the LET this season. Her best result came over the weekend at the three-round Tiesport Czech Ladies Open, with the 43-year-old finishing third (-12) overall.