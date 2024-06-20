Golfers keeping cool on the course in Silver Spring

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) – As the heatwave continues, people across Montgomery County were still getting out to local parks, bike trails and golf courses as well.

People at Sligo Creek Golf Course are trying to shoot low scores while dealing with high heat. Some said Thursday’s weather didn’t affect their game much, while others said it was a challenge playing in such hot conditions.

“I recently started bringing frozen water bottles that’ll melt throughout the day,” golfer, Sam Cogan, said. “Then, just dressing appropriately and a lot of sunscreen is super important.”

Cogan and Violet Schattner play golf several times a week. They both said the hot temperatures do impact their game.

“It’s harder to play mentally when it’s so hot out because golf is a very mental sport,” Cogan said.

Schattner said the heat makes it “harder to stay focused.”

But some golfers said the weather was not much of a factor.

“Today was a good day for golf,” John Grasser said. “It didn’t feel any different out there. It didn’t help or hurt my shots; they were still bad.”

Even though the weather didn’t faze him, Grasser said he still made sure to hydrate throughout his round.

“You got to drink a bottle of water for nine holes,” he said. “If it was 18, it’d be a little bit different I think, but no it’s fine out here. Today is the first day of summer, it’s hot but this is what you expect in the summer.”

Golfers said they aren’t going to let the heat stop them from having a good time out on the course.

“It’s fun to do with friends and couples,” Cogan said, “It’s just a great social sport.”

“Just being better than him. That’s what makes golf fun for me,” Schattner added.

Golfers said in addition to hydrating, they take several breaks during their round and reapply sunscreen multiple times.

