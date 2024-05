Golfers help early education programs at Little Bogey’s Golf Classic

Golfers teed off to help kids with early education.

SAL Community Services hosted the 28th annual Little Bogey’s Golf Classic at Oakwood Country Club in Coal Valley. Almost 150 golfers competed for team and individual prizes. All of the money raised will benefit early education programs.

