Golfer who went viral following Monday qualifier lands Colonial invitation

Drew Davison
·2 min read

A golfer who went viral after qualifying for a spot in last week’s PGA Tour stop in Florida has landed an invitation to this year’s Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth.

The PGA Tour event at Colonial Country Club extended a sponsor’s exemption to Michael Visacki on Tuesday, and Visacki accepted as he posted the news on social media.

“WOW WOW WOW!!! I’m super excited to announce that I have accepted a sponsors exemption into the 2021 Charles Schwab challenge May 27-30 in Fort Worth Texas,” Visacki wrote. “Let’s get the #BMV train rolling.”

Visacki, affectionately known as “Big Mike,” went viral last week after earning a spot in the Valspar Championship via a Monday qualifier. After draining a 20-foot birdie putt to win a playoff for the last of four spots into the tournament, a teary-eyed Visacki called his father to tell him the good news.

The video has been viewed more than 12 million times and caught the attention of Charles Schwab brass. In fact, Charles Schwab himself is the one who called Visacki with the invite on Tuesday.

“Chuck called him today,” Colonial tournament director Michael Tothe said on social media. “Great story.”

Visacki, 27, missed the cut at the Valspar Championship, the first PGA Tour start of his career. But he’ll get another chance in Fort Worth later this month.

Along with Visacki, the field is coming together with higher-profile names. Collin Morikawa, the reigning PGA Championship winner, has committed as well as North Texas residents such as Jordan Spieth, Ryan Palmer and Tom Hoge. Daniel Berger, the 2020 champion, will return to defend his title along with other former winners including Zach Johnson, Kevin Na, Kevin Kisner and Spieth.

The Colonial is scheduled for Memorial Day weekend with tournament rounds May 27-30. All-inclusive ticket packages are being sold to the public starting at $175 a day.

