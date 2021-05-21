Golfer Sinks Trashy 'Hole-In-One' At PGA Championship

Lee Moran
·Reporter, HuffPost
·1 min read

Colombian golfer Sebastián Muñoz’s hole-in-one at the 2021 PGA Championship on Thursday was trash — literally.

Muñoz’s 18th hole tee shot at the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina landed in a temporary receptacle for waste.

“Do I have to get it?” Muñoz asked officials after confirming the ball in the bag was indeed his.

He removed the ball and handed it to a delighted fan.

“He’s just given her his litter,” one commentator cracked.

Muñoz received a free drop. He went on to save par on the hole and became a meme on Twitter:

