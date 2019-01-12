Golfer Chez Reavie sets all kinds of records with 3 incredible eagles at Sony Open in Hawaii

Chez Reavie had the touch in Hawaii on Friday. (AP Photo/Matt York)

There is making shots on the golf course, and then there’s what Chez Reavie did to the Sony Open in Hawaii on Friday.

The 37-year-old Reavie entered the Open’s second round four strokes behind the lead and, in 15 of the 18 holes he played Friday, didn’t do much to bridge the gap. Thanks to a round-opening bogie and a double bogie on the 4th hole, Reavie began the round 3-over and needing a miracle to keep up with leader Matt Kuchar, who posted back-to-back 63s in the tournament’s first two rounds.

He ended up getting three miracles.

Chez Reavie’s record setting round

The fireworks began when Reavie holed out from 101 yards to score an eagle on the par-4 6th hole. Then he did it again from further out on the 10th. Then again from even further out on the 16th.

In total, Reavie posted an incredible three eagles without attempting a putt in a single round, the most of any round on record on the PGA Tour.

• 1st player w/ 3 eagle hole-outs from 100+ yards in same round (ShotLink era) • 1st player w/ 3 eagles on par 4s in same round (on record) • 1st time Reavie had 3 eagles in same round (842nd round) • 6 eagles on par 4s since start last season (tied most)#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/rH2qfccuCU — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 12, 2019





Some golfers go their whole lives without making a single shot like that. What’s wild that Reavie now has the most eagles on par 4s since the beginning of last season, according to the PGA Tour, and he got half of them in one round.

Those shots added up to a 65 on the day and a third-place 10-under for the tournament. The shots look even crazier when you see them mapped out:

so…chez reavie holed out from outside 100 yards THREE TIMES today 🎯🎯🎯 pic.twitter.com/GCegpmd1q9 — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) January 11, 2019





According to Reavie, he didn’t even know what he had done until he holed in his final eagle.

From the PGA Tour:

“I was trying to think back to any round I even had more than one hole-out and I couldn’t think of any,” Reavie said after signing for a 5-under 65 that leaves him 10 under for the week and four off the pace.

The diminutive Kansas native who resides in Arizona didn’t seem to fully grasp his accomplishment as he was focused on trying to hunt down leader Matt Kuchar. “Honestly, I didn’t think about it at all until after the third one went in,” Reavie added. “Before the other two I just hit the shot and I was trying to see if it was going at the hole. Never expected it to go in. It’s always a surprise when I it disappears.”

Unfortunately for Reavie, he has his work cut out for him during the weekend even with his ridiculous collection of eagles. Kuchar sits four strokes ahead of Reavie at 14-under, with Andrew Putnam between the two at 13-under.

