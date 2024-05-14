Golfer Scottie Scheffler and Wife Meredith Welcome Son Ahead of PGA Championship

The new dad announced the exciting news before the 2024 PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler/instagram Scottie Scheffler, wife Meredith and newborn son, Bennett

Scottie Scheffler just became a first-time dad!

On Monday, May 13, the professional golfer, 27, announced that he welcomed his first baby with wife Meredith Scudder, sharing the news on Instagram. The high school sweethearts welcomed their son Bennett on Tuesday, May 8, Scheffler told reporters at the PGA Championship, per the Associated Press.

He posted a sweet photo of his newborn son wrapped in a white linen blanket as he held the family’s new addition.

"Welcome to the world little one. Your mom & dad love you so much," Scheffler wrote in his Instagram caption.

Scottie Scheffler/instagram Scottie Scheffler welcomes son, Bennett.

Upon arriving at the PGA Championship on Monday, Scheffler told Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis, “It’s a pretty amazing feeling,” adding, “It was fun times at the Scheffler home, for sure.”

“It was fairly challenging leaving the house this morning, but I’m here, I’m committed to playing this week. I’m excited to be out here competing, you know I told my old man when I was leaving, ‘I don’t want to leave, but I gotta leave,’ ” he said. “It would have been challenging if I left Wednesday night, but it definitely was challenging leaving this morning.”

As his interview ended, Scheffler joked with Lewis that he’s open to getting “any diaper advice” now!

Maddie Meyer/Getty Scottie Scheffler and Meredith Scudder on February 12, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Prior to the birth, Scudder joined her husband at the Arnold Palmer Invitational—which Scheffler won—and the news they were expecting their first child broke when Scudder arrived with her noticeable baby bump.

“It’s going to be pretty wild. I don’t think it’s hit either of us quite yet, maybe sometime when the baby is moving around in her stomach a bunch, but it’s an exciting time for us as a family,” Scheffler told PGA Tour Sirius/XM Radio in March, via Golf Week.

He added, “It’s been a pretty exciting last seven months or so and we’re looking forward to hopefully getting the baby out of there nice and healthy and with a healthy momma and then we’ll go from there.”

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Scottie Scheffler and his wife Meredith on March 17, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

The couple tied the knot in 2020 after four years of dating long-distance while at their respective colleges. Scudder has been by the golf champion’s side since day one, though the two started as just friends.

"At the beginning of high school I always thought he had a super humble ambiance about him, that he was just a really down-to-earth guy that doesn't take himself too seriously," Scudder told Golf Digest of her husband.



Read the original article on People.