Golfer Scottie Scheffler Detained Outside of PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler is facing criminal charges.

The top ranked golfer in the world was detained by police just outside the 2024 PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky, on the morning of May 17.

Following a fatal accident between a shuttle bus and a pedestrian working the event at around 5 a.m. ET, Scheffler had attempted to drive around the stopped traffic outside of the golf course, according to eyewitness accounts by ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington and the Athletic. He was stopped by officers, removed from his vehicle and led away from the scene in handcuffs, as seen in footage shared by ESPN reporter Darlington on X, formerly Twitter.

Scheffler was booked on charges pertaining to second-degree assault of an officer, as well as third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic, confirmed by jail records obtained by NBC News.

Shortly after his release from booking, Scheffler addressed the situation and shared he thought he was following instructions from authorities.

"This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers," he wrote in a statement shared by the PGA Tour on social media. "It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I'm hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today."

He further expressed condolences for the pedestrian who was killed.

"Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning," he added. "It truly puts everything in perspective."

Later, Scheffler's lawyer, Steve Romines, weighed in on the situation.

"Multiple eyewitnesses have confirmed that he did not do anything wrong but was simply proceeding as directed," Romines said in a statement shared by Sports Illustrated reporter Pat Forde on X, formerly Twitter May 17. "He stopped immediately upon being directed to and never at any point assaulted any officer with his vehicle. We will litigate this matter as needed and he will be completely exonerated."

The second round of the golf tournament, originally set to begin at 7:15 a.m., was delayed due to the crash, instead resuming at 8:35 a.m. Scheffler arrived back at the golf club around 9 a.m., and teed off about an hour later.

The incident comes amid a whirlwind time for Scheffler as he won the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta Golf Club for the second time last month, just weeks before welcoming his first baby with wife Meredith.

"I feel like I'm maturing as a person and a player," he told the Golf Channel shortly after his Masters win. "I think emotionally this has been one of my best weeks on the course."

