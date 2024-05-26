Golfer Peter Malnati Breaks Down in Tears Discussing Death of Grayson Murray: ‘It’s Just So Sad’

The PGA Tour golfer, 36, shared his emotional reaction to Murray’s death in a tearful interview on May 25

Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images; Michael Reaves/Getty Images Peter Malnati and Grayson Murray

Peter Malnati is sharing his emotional reaction to Grayson Murray’s death.

The PGA Tour golfer, 36, broke down in tears while discussing Murray’s death as he reflected on his final moments with him in an interview on Saturday, May 25.

The pair had played alongside each other in the first two rounds at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge on May 23-24, shortly before Murray's death, at age 30, was announced on May 25.

Speaking to CBS Sports, Malnati said, “This is gonna be really hard. I didn’t know Grayson all that well, but I spent the last few days with him and it’s so funny ... we get so worked up out here about a bad break here or a good break there.”

Malnati then began to cry and held his head in his hands as he paused to compose himself, before continuing.

“You know, we’re so competitive, so competitive out here,” he said. “We all want to beat each other. And then something like this happens and you realize we’re all just humans.”

“This is just a really, really hard day because you look at Grayson and you see in him someone who has visibly, outwardly struggled in the past, and he’s been open about it. And you see him get his life back to a place where he’s feeling good about things. It’s just so sad.”

Murray’s death was confirmed in a statement by PGA Tour shared on the organization's official website on Saturday, May 25. He was 30.

"We were devastated to learn — and are heartbroken to share — that PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said, per the statement. “The PGA TOUR is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones."

The cause of death was not disclosed in the statement.

Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images; Michael Reaves/Getty Images Malnati played alongside Murray in the Charles Schwab Challenge on May 23

Murray’s death comes after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday, May 24. He had been competing in the tournament, which runs from May 23-26, for the first two rounds prior to leaving. Murray also won his second PGA Tour title at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January.

The late golfer openly addressed his alcohol use as well as his struggles with anxiety and depression after dealing with difficult injuries from a scooter accident in Bermuda in 2022, which impacted his ability to play his sport.

Murray has been paid tribute to by other players at the Charles Swab Challenge.

Golfer Scottie Scheffler told CBS Sports: "The news hasn't really sunk in quite yet, but I'm thinking about his family and praying hard for all of them. I can't imagine how difficult of a time this is. I got to know Grayson a bit better over the last six months or so, and yeah, really just, there's not really a way to put into words how sad and tragic it is.”

David Cannon/Getty Images Murray's death was announced on May 25

Webb Simpson added to the outlet that Murray’s death was "a huge shock."

"My heart sank … I just played with him at Charlotte the first two days,” he said. “We had a great time together. His game looked good. I just hate it. I hate it so much. I've gotten to know him even better this year — we shared a meal together at Pebble Beach with his fiancee. I know she's hurting and everyone associated with Grayson Murray is hurting.”

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.



If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.



