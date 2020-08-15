Golfer makes hole-in-one at Bandon Dunes’ Sheep Ranch using a putter

This week Bandon Dunes Golf Resort on Oregon’s coastline is playing host to the best men’s amateur golfers in the world for the 120th U.S. Amateur.

While all eyes will be on Saturday’s semifinal matches at Bandon Dunes with Tyler Strafaci taking on Aman Gupta and Matthew Sharpstene squaring off against Charles Osborne, there’s more amazing golf being played on the property.

Over at Bandon’s newest feature, the Sheep Ranch course that opened on June 1, Allison Koehnke made an incredible ace on the 16th hole with her putter. There’s no other way to tease it, and frankly no need to. Check it out.

Amazing golf isn't just being played on #BandonDunes in the #USAmateur this week, it's also being played on #SheepRanch. Check out this ace by @the4koehnkes (IG) on No. 16 with her putter! The boys on Bandon may want to take notes on playing the ground game more often. 😉 @USGA pic.twitter.com/hvaAuqzn72 — Bandon Dunes (@BandonDunesGolf) August 15, 2020



