Watch golfer Joel Sjöholm's adventures ferrying himself to an island to play his shot

Joel Sjöholm had to ferry himself to an island to play his shot on the European Tour. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Joel Sjöholm was on a boat in the middle of a golf game and all eyes were on him.

Sjöholm was having a typical day during the final round of the European Tour Hero Open at Marriott Forest of Arden in Birmingham, England, on Sunday when he found himself in an odd predicament.

His second shot on the 17th hole went right of the green and landed on Henderson’s Island.

Yes, it landed on an island. So Sjöholm carefully hopped in a boat, pulled himself across to the island, and once again carefully exited.

It was touch-and-go there at the end.

Upon arrival, Sjöholm had to move sponsorship signs to get to his ball. That was an entire ordeal.

And after all that he had to try and make it back to the green while staying dry.

Sjöholm settled for a bogey and finished tied for 22nd. It was quite the ride there for the Swedish golfer.

