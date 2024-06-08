Golfer hits shot into 18th green at St. Andrews from a street over, St. Andrews Link Trust releases statement

While the Old Course at St. Andrews is preparing to host the AIG Women’s Open later this summer — Aug. 22-25 — the St. Andrews Links Trust was forced to release a statement regarding a video that has gone viral on social media.

An unidentified person hit a golf ball off concrete from the corner of Golf Place and North Street, near The Dunvegan Bar and about 100 yards away from the closing green at St. Andrews.

“This is an irresponsible and reckless act which shows disregard for the safety of both public and property. This kind of behaviour is not welcome at the Home of Golf and we would discourage anyone from repeating it,” the statement sent to bunkered’s Michael McEwan read.

Here’s the video:

🏬🏌🏻‍♂️Would you attempt this shot? “That’s right at it!!!” 😲 (Via: wyatt.messmer/IG) pic.twitter.com/aEuiWU23Fw — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) June 7, 2024

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek