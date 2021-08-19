Golfer Harold Varner III breaks down his Waffle House order and what it's like to beat Michael Jordan on his own course

Harold Varner III. AP Photo/John Raoux

Harold Varner III is the only "toe-to-head" Jordan Brand athlete on the PGA Tour.

Varner has played Michael Jordan's golf course, "The Grove XXIII" several times.

Varner told Insider that the course is a template to help grow the game.

Harold Varner III is one of the most compelling players in golf.

As North Carolina resident, Varner was a natural partner for Michael Jordan and Nike's Jordan Brand, and as such has gotten to play Jordan's golf course, The Grove XXIII.

The Grove is simultaneously one of the most exciting and one of the most secretive courses in the golf world, but Varner broke down some details about the course while speaking with Insider to promote his partnership with Cutwater Spirits, which specializes in canned cocktails.

In our conversation, Varner explained why The Grove is unlike any other course he's played, and what it takes to beat Jordan head to head. We also talked about waffles.

This conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Before we get going, you said you just finished up breakfast at Waffle House. What's the Waffle House order?

Today I got three scrambled eggs, a side of sausage, side of bacon, hash browns, and wheat toast.

Hash browns smothered and covered?

Hell no, man. I'm trying to keep my pants clean for the day.

You're promoting your partnership with Cutwater - how did the relationship with the brand come about?

So basically a good friend of mine is in that world, in that business. He sent me some Cutwater. I wanted to drink regardless, and it just kinda worked out well. As long as you don't have too many, it's good.

Are you going to see if you can get MJ to carry Cutwater at The Grove XXIII?

That's not my decision, but I'm sure they would love it.

Talking with the SubPar podcast, you said you've beaten MJ once and got beat by him once. You finished birdie-birdie-eagle to win. Jordan is an intense competitor - what's going through your head when you've got a putt to beat him?

Beat his ass. I play golf for a living. That's my job. It's not like we were playing basketball.

Do you agree with the "Slaughterhouse 23" nickname that the course has earned?

I don't know if I agree with it, but it's happening. I just call it the Grove. And if I'm playing MJ, I'm trying to whoop his ass, and he's trying to do the same to me.

What's one thing about the course people who haven't gotten to play it should know going in?

I played it one time in gym shorts and t-shirt. I'm sure people know this, but it's just a great environment. Golf is going to get closer to there.

I'm not saying that there's not traditions and they shouldn't stay, but to grow the game, we got to make it more appealing to people that aren't into wearing suits everywhere.

Is there a restaurant in the clubhouse? What's the best order post-round?

The clubhouse is top-notch. I get the chicken and waffles every time. Every time.

You've said before that you have roughly 400 pairs of Jordans. Do you have a favorite?

Yeah. I got quite a few pairs of shoes. The 3s and the 11s I would say are my favorites.

Last thing - I'm talking to Max Homa later today. Do you have any questions I should ask him?

I would ask him how he became the Twitter king. I think he's the Twitter king of golf.

Like, Phil's only good because he's won a lot. Max Homa is like very intelligent and witty, just go look at his Twitter. That guy... that guy would make it outside of golf. A lot of these guys, I wonder what they would do if they didn't play golf.



What would you be doing if you didn't play golf?

I'd be owning the world. I'd be doing the same thing. Helping people. That's what you're supposed to do.

