Golfer Grayson Murray's Parents Confirm He Died by Suicide: 'He Was Loved and He Will Be Missed'

"We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone," Eric and Terry Murray said

David Cannon/Getty Images Grayson Murray.

Grayson Murray died by suicide, according to his parents.

The professional golfer's father and mother, Eric and Terry Murray, confirmed his cause of death in a statement released through the PGA Tour on Sunday, May 26. The athlete was 30.

"We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone," they wrote. "It’s surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It’s a nightmare."

"We have so many questions that have no answers. But one," Eric and Terry continued. "Was Grayson loved? The answer is yes. By us, his brother Cameron, his sister Erica, all of his extended family, by his friends, by his fellow players and – it seems – by many of you who are reading this. He was loved and he will be missed."

A statement below from Grayson's parents, Eric and Terry Murray.



If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, please call the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the United States at 988 or visit their website at https://t.co/j0traBx8ia. pic.twitter.com/wPsaYMrWrH — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 26, 2024

Eric and Terry then expressed their thanks to the PGA TOUR "and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support."

"Life wasn’t always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now," they continued.

"Please respect our privacy as we work through this incredible tragedy, and please honor Grayson by being kind to one another," the parents added.

Eric and Terry concluded: "If that becomes his legacy, we could ask for nothing else. Thank you."



Jennifer Perez/PGA TOUR Grayson Murray.

Grayson's death was confirmed in a statement by PGA Tour shared on the organization's official website on Saturday, May 25.

"We were devastated to learn — and are heartbroken to share — that PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said, per the statement. “The PGA TOUR is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones."

Grayson's death came after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday, May 24.

He had been competing in the tournament, which runs from May 23 to 26, for the first two rounds before leaving. The golf star previously won his second PGA Tour title at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.



