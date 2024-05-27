Golfer Grayson Murray died by suicide: Parents

Professional golfer Grayson Murray died by suicide, one day after he withdrew from a PGA Tour event, his parents announced on social media.

Murray, a two-time PGA Tour winner, died at the age of 30 on Saturday, shortly after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Cup Challenge at Colonial.

“We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone,” Grayson’s parents, Eric and Terry Murry, said in a statement released through the PGA Tour. “It’s surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It’s a nightmare.”

“We would like to thank the PGA Tour and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support. Life wasn’t always easy for Grayson and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now,” they added.

His parents asked for privacy and that people honor their son by being “kind to one another.”

Earlier this year, Murray won the Sony Open in Hawaii, marking his first win in six-and-half years amid his struggles with alcohol and mental health issues.

“It’s not easy,” Murray said immediately after winning earlier this year, per the Associated Press. “I wanted to give up a lot of times. Give up on myself. Give up on the game of golf. Give up on life, at times.”

Murray tied for 43rd earlier in this month in the PGA Championship and shot a 68 in the opening round at the Colonial, the news wire added. In the next round, he was 5 over and hit three straight bogeys when he withdrew, citing an illness.

“We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words,” PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement Saturday. “The PGA TOUR is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.”

Monahan on Saturday said he spoke with Murray’s parents about pausing playing at Colonial, but they asked for it to continue.

“They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes,” Monahan said.

Grief counselors were made available at the venues of this week’s PGA Tour Korn Ferry Tour events, the PGA said.

Murray, from Raleigh, North Carolina, was considered one of the world’s best golfers since his youth, winning three consecutive Callaway Junior World Championships. He was ranked the top golfer for his age group, and at age 16, he made his first court on the Korn Ferry Tour, becoming the second-youngest player ever to do so, per the PGA Tour.

At age 19, he played in the 2013 U.S. Open and won the 2017 Barbasol Championship at just 23 years old.

He is survived by his parents, his brother Cameron, his sister Erica, along with extended family, his friends and fellow players.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or the NAMI helpline at 800-950-NAMI (6264).

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.